Mississippi State vs. Oklahoma: Two Backup QBs Could Become Unexpected X-Factors

Oklahoma and Mississippi State are preparing for a key SEC matchup Saturday, but uncertainty surrounding their starting quarterbacks could put two backups in the spotlight.

With Kamario Taylor dealing with a foot injury and John Mateer struggling with turnovers, Billy Puckett and Whitt Newbauer could become important figures in Starkville.

Although a matchup between the two backups remains unlikely, college football has a way of creating unexpected opportunities. Both programs need their quarterback rooms prepared for anything as they look to improve their conference records.

Mississippi State enters the contest at 4-2 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, while Oklahoma sits at 3-3 and 1-2 in conference action.

Billy Puckett Could Get Another Chance for Mississippi State

Mississippi State's quarterback situation remains a major storyline heading into Saturday. Taylor has delivered an impressive season, throwing 17 touchdown passes against just four interceptions before missing the Bulldogs' 31-0 loss to LSU because of a foot injury.

Taylor remains day-to-day, leaving the door open for Puckett to make another start against Oklahoma.

The freshman stepped into the starting role against LSU but struggled to generate offense. Puckett finished with 121 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception as Mississippi State was shut out.

Facing Oklahoma's defense would present another difficult challenge. The Sooners rank fifth nationally in average yards allowed per game at 260.7, making them one of the country's toughest defensive units.

Puckett's high school accolades offers reasons for optimism. At Jackson Prep, he threw for 4,822 yards and 46 touchdowns across four seasons while adding 1,130 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns.

However, Puckett did not appear in a game during his 2025 true freshman season, earning a redshirt while serving as the scout-team quarterback. His recent experience against LSU could prove valuable if he is called upon again.

Oklahoma's Whitt Newbauer Waiting Behind John Mateer

Oklahoma faces a different kind of quarterback uncertainty. Mateer remains the Sooners' starter, but his recent turnover problems have become difficult to ignore.

Against Kentucky, Mateer threw three interceptions in a 21-13 loss. He has now thrown seven interceptions through six games and has been responsible for nine of Oklahoma's 14 turnovers this season.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has continued to express confidence in Mateer, emphasizing the need to eliminate costly mistakes rather than suggesting an immediate change at quarterback.

Still, Whitt Newbauer represents an experienced alternative should Oklahoma need one.

Newbauer transferred to Oklahoma after playing at Mercer, where he started seven games and completed 101 of 179 passes for 1,398 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also contributed two rushing touchdowns.

His experience as a starter gives the Sooners another option, although his opportunities in Norman have been limited. Across two seasons with Oklahoma, he has attempted only five passes, including four attempts during the 2025 season.

Could the Backup Quarterbacks Face Off Saturday?

A Puckett-Newbauer quarterback matchup is not the most likely scenario entering the weekend. Taylor could return for Mississippi State, while Oklahoma has maintained its commitment to Mateer despite his inconsistent performances.

Nevertheless, both backups need to be prepared.

Mississippi State must determine whether Taylor is healthy enough to play, while Oklahoma needs Mateer to protect the football against a Bulldogs team looking to rebound from its shutout loss.

If injuries or performance issues force either coaching staff to make a change, Puckett and Newbauer could suddenly find themselves under the spotlight.

Saturday's game may come down to the starting quarterbacks, but the readiness of their backups could prove important. In the SEC, unexpected opportunities can emerge quickly, and both programs need to be prepared for whatever happens in Starkville.

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