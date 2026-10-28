Mississippi State vs. Texas Ticket Prices Hit a Surprising Low

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium sold out every 2026 home game before the season even started, the fifth straight year Texas has pulled that off.

Anyone who wants in on Saturday night has to go through the resale market, with SeatGeek serving as Texas’ official fan-to-fan marketplace, and as it turns out, the market is in a generous mood.

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Fans cheer during the second half between Mississippi Rebels and Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State fans can get in under $100

TickPick, which does not add service fees at checkout, listed the cheapest seat for Mississippi State at Texas at $88 Wednesday. StubHub’s lowest displayed listing was $83, while Vivid Seats showed higher prices for the four-seat listings checked. With listings changing throughout the week, those are snapshots rather than promises of what the same seats will cost at checkout on Saturday.

Supply is a big part of the story. TickPick showed 16,230 tickets available for the game, with an average listed price of $355.21. The priciest seat on the site was going for $4,675, for anyone who wants to watch the Bulldogs from the best seat in the house. Fans who want to sit closer without going broke can compare the lower-level sections across the resale sites, with fees included where specified.

The cheapest ticket on the Texas schedule

Granted, a road trip to Austin is never cheap once hotels and gas enter the picture. Still, no game left on Texas’ schedule costs less to attend than this one.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Fans cheer before the game between Alabama Crimson Tide and Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arkansas visits Austin on Nov. 21, and that game starts at $146 on TickPick and $157 on Vivid Seats. The Longhorns’ road games cost even more, with Texas at Missouri starting at $164 on TickPick, Texas at LSU at $328, and the regular-season finale at Texas A&M at $396.

Funny enough, Mississippi State’s ticket costs roughly a quarter of what Texas fans will pay to get into Kyle Field a month later. It is even cheaper than the Bulldogs’ own Egg Bowl trip, as Vivid Seats lists Mississippi State at Ole Miss on Nov. 27 starting at $140.

Why Austin is selling cheap

The schedule explains a lot. Texas just finished a run of home games against Florida and Ole Miss, and a third straight Saturday in Austin against a visitor riding a three-game losing streak does not carry the same buzz.

Oct 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns marching band enters Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before a game against the Florida Gators. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN, which turns the game into a Halloween night event in one of the biggest stadiums in the country. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has described the crowd as “more than 100,000 of our closest friends and family,” and a good chunk of those seats are now up for grabs at a discount.

Back home, the Bulldogs’ next two games in Starkville start at $29 for Vanderbilt and $50 for Auburn on Vivid Seats, so the Austin trip is not the cheapest football weekend on the calendar. For a sold-out SEC stadium on Halloween night, though, under $100 is about as good as it gets, and the price could keep sliding as kickoff gets closer.

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