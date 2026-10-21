Mississippi State's Oklahoma Ticket Market Has an Unexpected Twist

Getting into Davis Wade Stadium for Oklahoma costs less than $50 this week, which feels like a bargain for an SEC game against a blue-blood program. The Sooners visit Starkville Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and the resale market is treating it like a game fans can still talk themselves into.

Oklahoma tickets keep sliding

Mississippi State fans ring cowbells before a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As of Monday, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was $62 in the upper deck, with lower-bowl seats starting at $90. By Wednesday afternoon, TickPick, which does not add fees at checkout, had seats starting at $44.

Fans who want to sit closer to the field should still expect to pay roughly double, since Monday’s lower-bowl seats on StubHub started at $90.

Gametime listed tickets from $45 before fees, while Vivid Seats and SeatGeek both showed a get-in price of $49. Vivid Seats also showed only 4 percent of its tickets left, so the cheap seats are moving even as prices come down.

For fans comparing options, the seat location and final checkout price can change which listing looks like the better deal.

Parking is where the bargain disappears. StubHub had parking passes listed at $48 Monday, which means some fans could pay about as much to park their car as they pay to get through the gate.

Auburn is the bigger draw right now

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball during warm ups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of the home schedule puts the Oklahoma price in perspective. Auburn will visit on Nov. 14, and that game starts at $54 on SeatGeek and $56 on Gametime, making it more expensive than the Oklahoma game on both sites.

Auburn sits at 4-2, the same record as the Bulldogs, and still draws the bigger asking price.

Vanderbilt on Nov. 7 starts at $35 on Gametime and $36 on SeatGeek, while FCS Tennessee Tech on Nov. 21 sits at $15 and $16. Oklahoma lands in the middle of the pack, which says a lot about how the market sees a 3-3 Sooners team right now.

The gaps are small but very telling. The Oklahoma game runs about $10 to $13 more than Vanderbilt depending on the site, and $5 to $11 less than Auburn, while one TickPick seat for Oklahoma costs nearly as much as three Tennessee Tech tickets.

Mississippi State’s slide cooled the market

The Bulldogs have not helped the demand either. Mississippi State started 4-0 and then had a disappointing loss to both Alabama and LSU, and quarterback Kamario Taylor’s status remains day-to-day heading into the weekend.

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby (left) and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer (right) talk prior to the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma is not carrying much buzz into Starkville. The Sooners have lost three of their last five, including a home loss to Kentucky in which Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer threw three second-half interceptions.

When you place two struggling teams together, the result is one of the friendlier price tags of the season for an SEC game. Still, a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff, a fall afternoon in Starkville, and a home team trying to snap a two-game skid make the $44 entry point easy to justify.

Fans yearning to see Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby face his alma mater can do it for about the cost of a parking pass.

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