5 Key Stats From Mississippi State's Win Over UMass: Bulldogs Bounce Back After Early Struggle
STARKVILLE, Miss. – In the end, Mississippi State’s game against the University of Massachusetts ended the way most predicted with the Bulldogs winning by double-digits.
But it certainly didn’t start that way.
A key problem that has plagued the Bulldogs’ offense has been slow starts. It’s a trend I’ll cover in a later column. But if Mississippi State wants a third win, a slow start on offense (and defense) isn’t going to be on the list of ingredients for an upset recipe.
That being said, the Bulldogs should be happy about this win. It’s not party-worthy celebration (those chances are still to come), but the players and coaches should feel good about their 45-20 win.
Here are four stats from Saturday’s win against UMass that should make the Bulldogs happy (and one not-so-good stat):
5 Key Stats From Mississippi State’s Win Against UMass
10
That’s how many points Mississippi State trailed UMass after the first quarter Saturday. The Bulldogs were able to comeback and win 45-20. But if the Bulldogs want to win a third game this season, a 10-point deficit after just two offensive possessions isn’t going to cut it.
241
That’s how many rushing yards Mississippi racked up against the Minutemen. UMass had a highly-ranked pass defense, but that’s because opposing offenses could run the ball with less risk than throwing it. The Bulldogs took advantage of that. Johnnie Daniels averaged 15.3 yards (92 total) yards, Davon Booth had 76 yards on 11 carries and Xavier Gayten had two carries for 69 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. (No, that’s not a mathematical error. Gayten’s first carry was a three-yard loss).
2
That’s how many sacks Mississippi State’s defense registered against UMass. It’s not the same as Ole Miss racking up 18 sacks in two weeks, but it’s enough to break a sack-less streak the Bulldogs had built up.
7
That’s how many penalties Mississippi State had enforced against it for a total of 62 yards. Some penalties were warranted and others were…subjective. Either way, it’s an improvement from earlier this season.
19:11
That is Mississippi State’s time of possession against the Minutemen. Jeff Lebby’s offenses have been known to score quickly and a lot. Saturday’s game in Starkville displayed that to the fans in maroon and white.