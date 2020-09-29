SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State a big favorite over Arkansas as Bulldogs try to go 2-0

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State rolled into Baton Rouge as a big-time underdog last weekend and shocked defending national champion LSU. This week, it's the Bulldogs heavily favored to win and trying to keep from falling victim to an upset.

Mississippi State stands as an 18-point favorite over Arkansas for Saturday's 6:30 p.m. game in Starkville. It's the third-largest spread of the weekend in Southeastern Conference games, trailing only the LSU-Vanderbilt game where LSU is favored by 20, and the Florida-South Carolina game where the Gators are favored by 18.5.

Here are the odds (as of midday Tuesday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

South Carolina at Florida (-18.5)

Missouri at Tennessee (-11.5)

Texas A&M at Alabama (-16.5)

Ole Miss at Kentucky (-6.5)

Auburn at Georgia (-6.5)

Arkansas at Mississippi State (-18)

LSU (-20) at Vanderbilt

