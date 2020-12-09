SI.com
SI All-American candidate and MSU commit Malik Nabers shuts down recruiting process, says he's all Bulldog

Joel Coleman

Tuesday turned out to be an incredibly productive day for Mississippi State football's recruiting efforts and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Malik Nabers kept the good news coming for MSU. A graphic was posted to the Instagram account story of Nabers on Tuesday that featured Nabers along with text saying his recruitment was closed along with "I'm a Dawg!"

The graphic was similar to the ones posted to Twitter earlier Tuesday by defensive back M.J. Daniels and wide receiver Theodore Knox. In addition to Nabers, Daniels and Knox reaffirming their verbal commitments to Mississippi State, the Bulldogs also picked up a verbal pledge from Mississippi's top-rated linebacker, John Lewis, earlier in the day.

All this was of course outstanding news for the Bulldogs ahead of the early signing period which begins next week on December 16. Assuming Nabers indeed inks with Mississippi State, he brings top-tier talent with him to Starkville. 

Nabers is rated as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. Nabers, who played at Southside High in Louisiana this past season, also holds offers from multiple Power Five schools. However LSU has been considered State's primary competition in this recruiting battle since the Tigers offered Nabers back in September. Nabers' Tuesday post though indicates his future is wrapped in maroon and white.

