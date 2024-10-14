No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State: Game Time and Broadcast Info
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The last time Mississippi State and Texas A&M met had an interesting result. No, not the final 51-10 score.
What was surprising was that after the Aggies won last year’s game in College Station, the school fired head coach Jimbo Fisher at a record-setting cost of more than $75 million. Even more interestingly, Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett the day after Fisher was let go.
Now, a year later, both schools have more optimistic outlooks.
Texas A&M has won five-straight games since losing its season-opening game to Notre Dame and is in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff (for now at least).
Mississippi State’s season has the exact opposite of the Aggies’, with a season-opening win and then five-straight losses. However, after two closer-than-expected games against Texas and Georgia, there’s some light growing at the end of the tunnel for the Bulldogs.
How to Watch: No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Who: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (1-5, 0-3 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, October 19
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 9-8.
Last meeting: Nov. 11, 2023 (Texas A&M won 51-10)
Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State lost 41-31 to No. 5 Georgia.
Last time out, TXAM: Texas A&M was on a bye last week, but had one of the three big upsets week before when the Aggies beat then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10.