Cowbell Corner

No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State: Game Time and Broadcast Info

Everything you need to know to watch or listen the Aggies and Bulldogs SEC showdown on Saturday

Taylor Hodges

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett, left, shake hands prior to the game at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, right, and Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Zach Arnett, left, shake hands prior to the game at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The last time Mississippi State and Texas A&M met had an interesting result. No, not the final 51-10 score.

What was surprising was that after the Aggies won last year’s game in College Station, the school fired head coach Jimbo Fisher at a record-setting cost of more than $75 million. Even more interestingly, Mississippi State fired Zach Arnett the day after Fisher was let go.

Now, a year later, both schools have more optimistic outlooks.

Texas A&M has won five-straight games since losing its season-opening game to Notre Dame and is in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff (for now at least).

Mississippi State’s season has the exact opposite of the Aggies’, with a season-opening win and then five-straight losses. However, after two closer-than-expected games against Texas and Georgia, there’s some light growing at the end of the tunnel for the Bulldogs.

How to Watch: No. 14 Texas A&M at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Who: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies (5-1, 3-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (1-5, 0-3 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, October 19
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 9-8.
Last meeting: Nov. 11, 2023 (Texas A&M won 51-10)
Last time out, MSU: Mississippi State lost 41-31 to No. 5 Georgia.
Last time out, TXAM: Texas A&M was on a bye last week, but had one of the three big upsets week before when the Aggies beat then-No. 9 Missouri 41-10.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Mississippi State Men Left Out of AP Top 25 Preseason Poll

Week 7 SEC Football Recap: Mississippi State's Budding Star Quarterback

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football