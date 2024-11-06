Pittsburgh Steelers Land Ex-Bulldog Preston Smith in Trade with Packers
Former Mississippi State linebacker Preston Smith will still have yellow in his new team’s uniform. But instead of the green and yellow of Green Bay, it’ll be the black and yellow of Pittsburgh.
Smith was traded from the Packers to the Steelers for a 2025 seventh-round NFL Draft pick on Tuesday, the league’s trade deadline. He racked up 2.5 sacks and 19 tackles in nine games played for Green Bay.
The trade for Smith bolsters a Steelers position group that already has one of the league’s best pass rushers, TJ Watt, but also dealt with several key injuries. Alex Highsmith is back from a three-game absence because of a groin injury and second-year player Nick Herbig has missed three games with a hamstring injury.
In terms of winning this season, it’s great move for Smith. The ex-Bulldog leaves a Green Bay well behind Detroit and Minnesota in the NFC North standings and its hopes of a wildcard berth aren’t much better. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is in the hunt not just for an AFC wildcard berth, but the AFC North championship.
Smith’s first game in black and yellow will be a big game. Pittsburgh (6-2) is set to travel to Washington (7-1) for a noon kickoff Sunday on CBS.
While at Mississippi State, Smith played in 47 games and amassed 134 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 16 sacks and seven forced turnovers and was named All-SEC First-Team after his senior season in 2014.