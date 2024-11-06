Cowbell Corner

Pittsburgh Steelers Land Ex-Bulldog Preston Smith in Trade with Packers

Former Packers linebacker Preston Smith joins the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade, adding depth to a defense with stars like TJ Watt

Taylor Hodges

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Preston Smith (91) celebrates following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Preston Smith (91) celebrates following the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Mississippi State linebacker Preston Smith will still have yellow in his new team’s uniform. But instead of the green and yellow of Green Bay, it’ll be the black and yellow of Pittsburgh.

Smith was traded from the Packers to the Steelers for a 2025 seventh-round NFL Draft pick on Tuesday, the league’s trade deadline. He racked up 2.5 sacks and 19 tackles in nine games played for Green Bay.

The trade for Smith bolsters a Steelers position group that already has one of the league’s best pass rushers, TJ Watt, but also dealt with several key injuries. Alex Highsmith is back from a three-game absence because of a groin injury and second-year player Nick Herbig has missed three games with a hamstring injury.

In terms of winning this season, it’s great move for Smith. The ex-Bulldog leaves a Green Bay well behind Detroit and Minnesota in the NFC North standings and its hopes of a wildcard berth aren’t much better. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is in the hunt not just for an AFC wildcard berth, but the AFC North championship.

Smith’s first game in black and yellow will be a big game. Pittsburgh (6-2) is set to travel to Washington (7-1) for a noon kickoff Sunday on CBS.

While at Mississippi State, Smith played in 47 games and amassed 134 tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, 16 sacks and seven forced turnovers and was named All-SEC First-Team after his senior season in 2014.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Mississippi State Basketball: Top 3 Bulldogs Stars of the West Georgia Win

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football