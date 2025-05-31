Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos welcome second daughter, Aurora Rayne
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have joyfully welcomed their second child, a daughter named Aurora Rayne Prescott.
The way things go, she may already have her first cowbell from Mississippi State fans for their favorite NFL quarterback these days and a Bulldog legend.
The couple announced the news on social media, sharing heartfelt messages and family photos that highlight this new chapter.
Prescott shared the announcement on Instagram.
“Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created.”
“Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25," Sarah Jane Ramos echoed his excitement with a post. "We’ve been soaking it all in. So beyond grateful and I’m in love with our family of 4.”
Aurora Rayne joins big sister Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott, who was born on February 29, 2024.
The couple’s decision to have their children close in age was intentional. In a December interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
“The two, who have always planned to have their children close in age, are currently awaiting the arrival of a baby girl, due on May 22, 2025," Ramos said.
The name “Rayne” is a tribute to Prescott’s own first name, Rayne Dakota Prescott, a detail the couple shared when announcing the pregnancy268.
Prescott’s growing family comes as he prepares for the 2025 NFL season.
Despite the problems last year, which included a season-ending hamstring injury and subsequent surgery, Prescott has returned to the Cowboys’ offseason program, demonstrating his recovery and commitment to both his team and his family.
During a May 2024 press conference, Prescott reflected on fatherhood and credited Ramos for her support.
“I credit mom at home,” Prescott said. “She’s a champion. She allows me to come in here and focus when I need to focus and she makes sure that house runs. Honestly, I’m blessed to be able to come in and give all my energy here. Give all my attention here.”
Prescott has previously spoken about how becoming a father changed him:
“I feel different,” he said. “When you wake up in the morning and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but now you want it for someone else even more. Yeah, it’s special.”
Prescott and Ramos were first publicly linked in September 2023. Their relationship quickly blossomed.
Prescott proposed in October 2024 on a golf course, a nod to Ramos’s love of the sport. Prescott described the proposal:
“She’s a big golfer, thought we were going golfing,” he said. “I told her that we had a lifetime to golf. I got the ring a few months ago. She had no idea.”
Prescott celebrated their engagement on Instagram
“Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane 4EVER!”
As the Cowboys prepare for their season opener against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, Prescott’s family now matches his jersey number—four.