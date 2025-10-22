Random midweek thoughts about Mississippi State football and college baseball
There’s still three days until No. 22 Texas runs out onto the field at Davis Wade Stadium to face Mississippi State.
It’s at this point in the week we usually turn our attention fully towards the upcoming week and not look back at last weekend.
But there are a few lingering notes and thoughts I’d like to share about last weekend, as well as some thoughts on recent events.
Random Thought #1
I’m still kind of surprised at the level of anger Mississippi State fans had after the loss to Florida. Afterall, it was a case of the Bulldogs snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
But all the social media posts and message board threads calling for Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby to be fired was insane and I hope y’all have calmed down.
Putting aside the fact there’s no way Lebby is fired, it would be a terrible decision with terrible consequences.
Mississippi State is already on its fifth head coach in eight years and making that six in nine would just lead to a repeat of the 2024 season. What team in any sport at any level has sustained success with that much turnover at head coach?
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has a perfect way to describe NFL teams like that and it could apply to a Mississippi State that has a sixth coach in nine years.
“Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.”
But Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon is the exact opposite of dysfunctional, so Lebby not being Mississippi State’s head coach next season isn’t going to happen. (Unless Selmon is hired to be Oklahoma’s next AD and then all bets are off.)
Random Thought #2
It really is mind-boggling that Texas is the second-easiest win on Mississippi State’s schedule, right now.
Arkansas is the easiest win (yes, easiest is a relative term and certainly isn’t a guarantee) and the other three opponents have played better than the Longhorns.
Frankly, Missouri is going to be the hardest team to upset with its rushing attack. Ole Miss is always a possibility because of the rivalry factor and Georgia has to come to Starkville. So, here’s my updated ranking of most likely games Mississippi State can win:
- Arkansas
- Texas
- Ole Miss
- Georgia
- Missouri
Random Thought #3
Great news for fans. Mississippi State teased that it would be using the interlocking MSU logo this weekend against Texas.
The rest of the uniform will probably be revealed later tonight or tomorrow, but fans will be glad to see that logo.
It’ll be interesting to see how many more games the interlocking logo is used because it could be a sign there’s a more permanent change coming.
Random Thought #4
There’s still some time before predictions have to be made, but I’m starting to lean back towards Texas.
Earlier this week, I was certain I would be predicting a Mississippi State win and I still might. But looking at some of the stats and rankings for Texas’s defense wasn’t very upset inspiring.
The three sacks per game stat is especially troubling. In three SEC games, Mississippi State has given up 14 sacks.
The biggest problem beyond the direct consequences of a sack, is that it’s an indicator there isn’t enough time for speedy receivers like Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III to get open downfield for big plays.
And if the Bulldogs want to beat the Longhorns, they’ll need those explosive plays.
Random Thought #5
What do we make of the San Francisco Giants reportedly nearing a deal to hire Tennessee’s Tony Vitello as its next manager?
College baseball rosters are pretty much set and the Volunteers have coaches who made head coaching candidate lists over the summer. So, I don’t think it’ll impact this year’s Tennessee baseball team.
After this season, though?
Vitello leaving will definitely impact the Volunteers’ future recruiting and transfer portal classes. That’ll have a big impact on future success unless Tennessee can replicate what Mississippi State did and hire an elite baseball coach.
Or did the Bulldogs get the only one realistically available?