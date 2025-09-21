Random thoughts about Mississippi State's win against Northern Illinois
Mississippi State's 38-10 win Saturday wasn't the prettiest of wins, but that's fine since it doubles the amount of wins the Bulldogs had last season.
Northern Illinois did their best to build on its reputation as a giant killer, trailing 14-10 at halftime. But the Bulldogs' defense pitched a shutout in the second half to send the Huskies back north with a loss.
Random Thought #1
Penalties.
If there's one thing that stands out the most from this game against Northern Illinois it's the penalties. The Bulldogs were penalized 11 times for 104 yards.
And it's not just the quantity of the penalties. It's the timing of the penalties.
For example, early in the game, the Bulldogs were pinned deep and a block in the back pushed them all the way to the four-yard line. That drive ended in Nathan Tyce's shanked punt.
Mississippi State has already doubled its win total from a year ago. But if the Bulldogs hope to not repeat an 0-8 record in conference play, the penalties have to be cleaned up
Random Thought #2
Is Mississippi State going to continue to use two punters all season?
Ethan Pulliam and Nathan Tyce entered Saturday’s game with an equal number of punts but its Pulliam who has the higher average (42.4 to 37.6) and it’s Tyce who has had a couple shanked punts this season.
Listening to coach Jeff Lebby talk about the use of two punters during his post-game press conference, my best guess is that's about to change and Pulliam will be the full-time punter.
He did have one against Northern Illinois that put the Huskies at first-and-10 from the Bulldogs’ 27-yard line. Two plays later, the Huskies scored a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead.
Random Thought #3
Every autopsy of an upset includes the underdog stealing a possession or two with either a fake punt or surprise onside kick.
That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see Northern Illinois attempt one after taking a 10-7 lead. If the Huskies recover it, they can drive down the field and try to take a 17-7 lead and then who knows what would happen.
Random Thought #4
Safety Brylan Lanier left the game early in the second quarter with an apparent right arm injury. We’ll know more about his status Monday, but that’s another big loss for the Bulldogs.
But, as it was said when Will Whitson and Blake Steen went down with season-ending injuries, this is why Mississippi State brought in so many new players so it can overcome injuries.
To make things worse, safety Jahron Manning left the game with a lower leg injury.
Random Thought #5
Lineback Nevaeh Sanders made his presence felt against his former team with a blocked punt late in the second quarter. That was a big, momentum-changing play.
The Huskies’ punter Danny Vuckovic bobbled the snap, which allowed Sanders time to get to him and block the kick.
Random Thought #6
If you told me Northern Illinois had more passing yards (86) than rushing yards (84) in the first half, I would’ve expected the score to be more like 24-3, not 14-10.
Random Thought #7
Kamario Taylor sighting in the third quarter. He picked up a first down on a short run on fourth down to keep the Bulldogs’ second drive of the second half alive. He also came in for the final drive of the game and had a 12-yard scramble.
Try not to think too much about a future of Taylor and Fluff Bothwell in Mississippi State’s backfield.
Random Thought #8
The offensive line shuffle continues.
The Bulldogs started with the same line it’s started two weeks in a row (LT Jayvin James, LG Jacoby Jackson, C Canon Boone, RG Zack Owens, RT Albert Reese IV) but made some changes to start the second half.
Jackson was replaced by Luke Work, who was called for holding twice in the third quarter and was removed just before Kyle Ferrie’s 48-yare field late in the third quarter.
Shapen was also sacked twice on that drive.
Random Thought #9
Blake Shapen took a lot of hits in the game.
He was sacked twice, took three hits while passing and had 11 runs all of which ended either in a tackle or running out of bounds.
That’s a lot of hits for a player with Shapen’s injury history.
"I don't like that," running back Davon Booth said during his post-game press conference appearance. "We need Blake."
Random Thought #10
I've never seen a lightning delay announcement get made and the game continued to be played.
In the fourth quarter, an announcement was made that lighting had been detected in the area. However, since it wasn't within eight miles, no delay was necessary.
Still kind of a weird moment.