Random thoughts in wake of Mississippi State's overtime loss to Tennessee
With eight minutes left to go in Saturday's game against No. 15 Tennessee, it looked like Mississippi State would be celebrating another upset of a top 15 team.
But Tennessee refused to go quietly into the good night and drove down field to tie the game to force overtime. The Volunteers then scored in one play in OT and Mississippi State didn't.
It's a tough loss for the Bulldogs. Saying "they should've won" seems to harsh, but the fact Mississippi State even had a chance to win this game is huge.
A year ago, the Bulldogs were never in a position to beat an SEC team, let alone a ranked one. Now? Every SEC team on Mississippi State's schedule just erased the automatic "win" they marked next to Mississippi State.
There's a lot to digest from the game, too. Potential stars emerged, current stars were injured and Lady Luck even made an appearance.
We'll get into all of that in the coming days. For now, here are 11 random thoughts (you get an extra thought because I can't count) about Mississippi State's 41-34 overtime loss to Tennessee.
Random Thought #1
Mississippi State being tied 17-17 at halftime against the Volunteers is a fantastic sign the Bulldogs are good. Even more so than anything that happened against Arizona State.
This is being written at halftime, so I have no clue what happens, but watch out. Mississippi State is good and the seven other SEC teams on its schedule should be on alert when they play the Bulldogs.
Random Thought #2
That was heart-breaking.
Not because for the second time this year I’ve had to rewrite a story in the less than 10 minutes, but because Mississippi State was so close to winning.
The Bulldogs’ led Tennessee – widely considered one of the top SEC teams and playoff team last year – 34-27. But Joey Aguilar led the Volunteers down the field to tie the game and the defense stuffed Mississippi State.
Even then, Anthony Evans III nearly caught that pass in the end zone in the overtime period.
Who knows what happens if Tennessee has to play an overtime period in front of the student section.
Random Thought #3
Moral victories aren’t something many coaches, players or fans will accept in place of a defeat. A win is a win and a loss is a loss, right?
Mississippi State should take some kind of moral victory from this game.
We saw the Bulldogs prove how much better they were than last year’s 2-10 team already, but now they’ve shown they can hang with the SEC’s best teams.
That would be hard to believe a year ago and is a sign this program is on the right track.
Random Thought #4
Of course, all the good might go to waste if the penalties aren’t cleaned up.
There was a 62-yard Davon Booth touchdown run called back because of a holding penalty.
Tennessee’s scoring drive that tied the game at 17-17 was helped tremendously by penalties on Mississippi State. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Hunter Washington and roughing the passer on Nic Mitchell, back-to-back, puts Tennessee into the red zone.
And Chris Brazzell catches an easy touchdown on a play-action pass.
Then in the second half, there was hands-to-the-face penalty called on Deonte Anderson that put Tennessee just outside of the redzone.
Random Thought #5
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen took a beating against the Volunteers. He was sacked five times, including one that forced a fumble returned for a touchdown, and was hit several times on runs and passes.
So, how do the Bulldogs limit those hits? Run the ball and run it well.
Fluff Bothwell had his best day as a Bulldog with 23 carries for 134 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. As a team, they had 198 total rushing yards
Random Thought #6
The first half score could’ve been a lot higher if not for a pair of uncharacteristic drops. Tennessee’s Mike Matthews and Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson each had a dropped touchdown pass after beating their defender.
The really bad part is Thompson’s drop was one of the few times Shapen had a clean pocket and enough time throw down field.
Random Thought #7
Brenen Thompson never came out of the locker room after halftime, Issac Smith and Albert Reese IV both suffered injuries in the third quarter and never returned.
Those are three major contributors for Mississippi State and if they miss significant time, things will get a lot harder for Mississippi State.
That being said, all of those injuries happened before the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs managed to nearly pull off the upset.
Random Thought #8
It appears the punter rotation is over. Ethan Pulliam made all five punts against Tennessee and did very well. He averaged 50.6 yards per punt and had three inside the 20-yard line.
So, why was there a rotation to begin with?
Random Thought #9
What a perfectly-timed, perfectly-executed fake punt by the Bulldogs early in the fourth quarter leading 24-20. That was a huge play that could’ve been the “game-winning” moment.
But that all got ruined on the next play when Tyre West blasted Shapen for the fifth sack of the game. Shapen lost the ball when he was hit, and Joshua Josephs had an easy 41-yard job for Tennessee’s second defensive touchdown.
That’s an absolutely gut-wrenching sequence of events for Mississippi State fans, especially considering how the rest of the game played out.
Random Thought #10
Should Mississippi State be ranked?
It just took the No. 15 team in the nation to overtime and has an outright win against another top 15 team.
USC (lost to No. 23 Illinois, 34-32) and TCU (lost to Arizona State, 27-24), which should knock both of those teams out of the top 25. The Bulldogs were just outside of the top 25. Was the loss impressive enough to put them into the top 25?
And god help the voters if they put Arizona State into the top 25 and not Mississippi State. The sounds of cowbells will haunt their dreams.
Random Thought #11
It appears the university’s pleas for fans to “ring responsibly” worked.
There was a clear and noticeable difference in when fans rang their bells and didn’t. So, hopefully, that can put to rest some fears of the cowbells being banned from Davis Wade Stadium.
Or at least until another top 15 team loses.