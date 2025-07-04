Ranking the best defensive lines Mississippi State will face in 2025
Yesterday, we ranked the best offensive lines Mississippi State would be facing in 2025.
Just like in that story, football is a game of inches usually gained and lost in the trenches. But today, we’ll flip sides and look at the best defensive line units the Bulldogs will be facing.
Mississippi State’s offensive line gave up 38 sacks last season and didn’t rank very highly in any other categories. If Mississippi State wants to win games in the SEC, then it has to improve its offensive line so that quarterback Blake Shapen can prove he’s good quarterback.
The Bulldogs have made some changes, bringing in Boise State’s Brennan Smith, Purdue’s Jaekwon Bouldin and Virginia’s Blake Steen from the transfer portal. They Bulldogs also return Albert Reese, a starter from last year’s team.
Were those changes enough to improve upon last season. We’ll find out in 57 days, but for now, here’s a look at the three best defensive lines Mississippi State will face next season.
Florida
The Gators’ starting defensive line could end the 2025 season as the best in the nation. Edge player Tyreak Sapp and Caleb Banks are both first round NFL Draft prospects. Florida also returns George Gumbs, a starter last season, and LJ McCray, who was a top high school recruit in 2024.
Georgia
Georgia’s usually elite-level defense took a step back last year, falling outside the top 5 in the SEC in almost every statistical category. Don’t let that fool you, though. The Bulldogs still have elite-level talent on its defensive line, including defensive tackles Jordan hall, Christen Miler and edge players Gabe Harris Jr. and Elo Modozie. They’ll also have the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2025 class, Elijah Griffin available.
Texas
The Longhorns had one of the best defenses in the nation last season, allowing just 15.3 points per game last season and didn’t allow a touchdown until SEC play started. Sure, the Longhorns lost key players to the NFL draft, but Colin Simmons is back after a stellar freshman season and they’ve added some big interior linemen that’ll help free up Simmons and other Longhorn defenders.