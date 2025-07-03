Ranking the five best offensive lines Mississippi State will face in 2025
Football games are won and lost one inch at a time and that inch usually comes in the trenches.
Arguments can be made that a team’s quarterback is the most important position. While there is some truth to it, not even the best quarterbacks play well behind a poor offensive line.
The most successful college programs have had great offensive lines. It was a hallmark of Nick Saban’s teams at Alabama. Georgia had the best offensive line when it won back-to-back national championships.
Having a good offensive line is vital to winning and, last season, Mississippi State didn’t win. It’s offensive line struggled, with quarterback Blake Shapen going down with a season-ending injury early in the season and true freshman Michael Van Buren escaping to LSU.
Mississippi State added some transfer portal players that’ll help improve its offensive line and, just as important, added some defensive linemen that can beat opposing offensive lines.
But those defenders have a tall task in front of them.
The Bulldogs have the sixth-hardest schedule in the nation. A large reason for that is they’ll be facing some of the best offensive lines in the nation.
Here are the five best offensive line units Mississippi State will face in 2025:
5. Ole Miss
The Rebels could be on every one of these lists just because the players in the Egg Bowl, generally, play each other very tough.
Ole Miss returns its starting left tackle (Diego Pounds) and right tackle (Jayden Williams), who should be new quarterback Austin Simmons’ best friends. Ole Miss also signed Patrick Kutas in the portal from Arkansas.
4. Georgia
Part of the reason Georgia is on the list is because it’s Georgia. They’re recruiting classes are always near the top of the rankings, so there will always be talent on the line. Last season, the Bulldogs’ ended in the top five in run and pass blocking grades by ProFootballFocus.
Georgia returns its starting left tackle, Monroe Freeling, but the interior will be mostly new starters. If the group can come together, it could be the best in the nation.
3. Texas
Replacing a four-year starter who can count the number of sacks allowed in those years on one hand is near-impossible. But if anyone can do it, Texas is one that can. (It’s like Alabama, you lose a great lineman and expect another to fill the spot.)
DJ Campbell is the only returning starter from 2024 and the Longhorns didn’t add any linemen in the transfer portal. But, again, its Texas and if the Longhorns want to consider themselves on the same level as Alabama and Georgia, then this group should still be great.
2. Florida
The continuity Florida has on its offensive line is bested by only one other team on the list. The Gators have five players returning with at least 300 snaps played in 2024. It’s also a group that was the third-highest graded line by PFF.
Bryce Lovett is the only new starting player on Florida’s offensive line and joins a group that’ll likely get a chance to be playing on Sundays in the next couple of years.
1. Texas A&M
In researching the best offensive lines in college football and in the SEC, the Aggies were near the top or at the top of most rankings. It’s easy to see why when they have six players returning who played 300 snaps or more last season. That type of continuity is rare.
Ar’Maj Reed-Adams is a future first round NFL draft pick at guard, both starting tackles Trey Zuhn III and Dametrious Crownover were graded at 75 by PFF last season, guard Chase Bisontis had a 71.8 run-blocking grade and center Kolinu’u Faaiu gave up just one sack.