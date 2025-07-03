Cowbell Corner

Ranking the five best offensive lines Mississippi State will face in 2025

The Bulldogs added some defensive players to help stop opponents, but they'll have a tough challenge doing so against some of the nation's best units.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr. (#74) during the 2025 Spring Game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Offensive Lineman Jimothy Lewis Jr. (#74) during the 2025 Spring Game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
In this story:

Football games are won and lost one inch at a time and that inch usually comes in the trenches.

Arguments can be made that a team’s quarterback is the most important position. While there is some truth to it, not even the best quarterbacks play well behind a poor offensive line.

The most successful college programs have had great offensive lines. It was a hallmark of Nick Saban’s teams at Alabama. Georgia had the best offensive line when it won back-to-back national championships.

Having a good offensive line is vital to winning and, last season, Mississippi State didn’t win. It’s offensive line struggled, with quarterback Blake Shapen going down with a season-ending injury early in the season and true freshman Michael Van Buren escaping to LSU.

Mississippi State added some transfer portal players that’ll help improve its offensive line and, just as important, added some defensive linemen that can beat opposing offensive lines.

But those defenders have a tall task in front of them.

The Bulldogs have the sixth-hardest schedule in the nation. A large reason for that is they’ll be facing some of the best offensive lines in the nation.

Here are the five best offensive line units Mississippi State will face in 2025:

5. Ole Miss

Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen.
Mississippi Rebels offensive linemen Julius Buelow (52), Gerquan Scott (65), Reece McIntyre (56), Nate Kalepo (71) and Diego Pounds (61) huddle during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Rebels could be on every one of these lists just because the players in the Egg Bowl, generally, play each other very tough.

Ole Miss returns its starting left tackle (Diego Pounds) and right tackle (Jayden Williams), who should be new quarterback Austin Simmons’ best friends. Ole Miss also signed Patrick Kutas in the portal from Arkansas.

4. Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) and offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) wait for the snap.
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) and offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) wait for the snap against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Part of the reason Georgia is on the list is because it’s Georgia. They’re recruiting classes are always near the top of the rankings, so there will always be talent on the line. Last season, the Bulldogs’ ended in the top five in run and pass blocking grades by ProFootballFocus.

Georgia returns its starting left tackle, Monroe Freeling, but the interior will be mostly new starters. If the group can come together, it could be the best in the nation.

3. Texas

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) in action.
Texas Longhorns offensive lineman DJ Campbell (52) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Replacing a four-year starter who can count the number of sacks allowed in those years on one hand is near-impossible. But if anyone can do it, Texas is one that can. (It’s like Alabama, you lose a great lineman and expect another to fill the spot.)

DJ Campbell is the only returning starter from 2024 and the Longhorns didn’t add any linemen in the transfer portal. But, again, its Texas and if the Longhorns want to consider themselves on the same level as Alabama and Georgia, then this group should still be great.

2. Florida

Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) at the line of scrimmage against the Missouri Tigers during the game.
Florida Gators offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (66) at the line of scrimmage against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The continuity Florida has on its offensive line is bested by only one other team on the list. The Gators have five players returning with at least 300 snaps played in 2024. It’s also a group that was the third-highest graded line by PFF.

Bryce Lovett is the only new starting player on Florida’s offensive line and joins a group that’ll likely get a chance to be playing on Sundays in the next couple of years.

1. Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers.
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In researching the best offensive lines in college football and in the SEC, the Aggies were near the top or at the top of most rankings. It’s easy to see why when they have six players returning who played 300 snaps or more last season. That type of continuity is rare.

Ar’Maj Reed-Adams is a future first round NFL draft pick at guard, both starting tackles Trey Zuhn III and Dametrious Crownover were graded at 75 by PFF last season, guard Chase Bisontis had a 71.8 run-blocking grade and center Kolinu’u Faaiu gave up just one sack.

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football