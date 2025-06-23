Cowbell Corner

Recapping Mississippi State's busy week on the recruiting trail

The Bulldogs added 13 new commitments in the last seven days, bringing the Class of 2026 to 23 recruits.

Taylor Hodges

Carver's Zion Crumpton (3) carries the ball against Vestavia Hills during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday August 23, 2024.
Welcome to the NCAA dead period.

Coaches are not permitted to have face-to-face communication with prospective recruits until the end of July. All communication must be limited to emails or text messages and no visits are allowed to take place until the season starts.

So, the recruiting world can (mostly) take a break and after the week Mississippi State just had on the recruiting trail, a break is warranted.

UPDATED: Mississippi State Football Class of 2026 Recruit Tracker

Since June 15, the Bulldogs have landed 13 total commitments, seven of which came yesterday. Those seven new verbal commitments came from:

  • WR Zion Crumpton, 6-foot-1, 163 lbs., Carver (Montgomery, Ala.)
  • LB Caleb Triplett, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs., D'lberville (D'lberville, Miss.)
  • DL Davon Young, 6-foot-3, 282 lbs., Theodore (Mobile, Ala.)
  • CB Terrell Johnson, Holmes County Central (Lexington, Miss.)
  • WR Jayden Cration, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs., Canton (Canton, Miss.)
  • WR Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 205 lbs., Grenada (Grenada, Miss.)
  • EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., South Pike (Magnolia, Miss.)

It's a solid pick up for Mississippi State. Crumpton is a flipped commitment (South Florida) and him and Cotton are both four-star recruits by the main recruiting services. They join quarterback Brodie McWhorter as the only four-star recruit a part of Mississippi State’s recruiting class.

Here’s an updated look at where the main recruiting services ranks Mississippi State’s recruiting class as the dead period begins:

For a team that won just two games last season those rankings aren’t bad. However, there is still six months until the signing period opens. That leaves a lot of time for things to happen or change.

With 23 verbal commits already, that’s a lot of moving parts to keep eyes on.

Published
Taylor Hodges
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

