Bulldogs gain commitment from in-state 4-star receiver
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby received great news as 4-star wide receiver Zayion Cotton as announced his commitment to Mississippi State over Arkansas, North Carolina State, Auburn, Florida State and many others.
Cotton is another in-state 4-star prospect who the Bulldogs' staff made a priority in the 2026 class and it certainly paid off with his pledge.
"I love the Mississippi State football program," Cotton said. "The coaches are truly here for the players. They are my No. 1 school. I'm committed."
As a junior, Cotton caught 48 passes for 700 yards and six touchdowns as a junior which has earned him offers from the likes of Mississippi State, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, North Carolina State and many others.
At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Cotton's size, catch radius, and multi-sport background make him a versatile offensive weapon.
Smaller defensive backs will find themselves in nightmare mismatches against Cotton due to his large frame that allows him the chance to win high point jump balls in redzone situations.
As a track athlete, Cotton has recorded a time of 55.26 seconds in the 400 meter dash during his freshman season which is likely faster now the more he's developed throughout his high school career.
Cotton is a long strider in the open field which takes him a decent amount of time to accelerate in the open field.
He is currently rated as a 4-star receiver, the No. 420 overall prospect in the country, No. 65 among wide receivers and No. 16 ranked athlete in Mississippi, according to 247sports composite rankings.
Mississippi State now sits No. 8 among SEC teams, No. 35 nationally with the addition of Cotton, according to 247sports 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Mississippi State 2026 Commitments
- WR Zayion Cotton, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs., Grenada HS (Greneda, Miss.)
- ATH Jaiden Taylor, 6-foot-0, 180 lbs., Noxubee County (Macon, Miss.)
- QB Brodie McWhorter, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs., Cass HS (Kingston, Ga.)
- RB Jaeden Hill, 6-foot-0, 220 lbs., Tupelo HS (Tupelo, Miss.)
- OL Jakobe Green, 6-foot-3.5, 360 lbs., Niceville HS (Niceville, Fla.)
- WR Camden Capehart, 5-foot-8, 145 lbs., Winnsboro (Winnsboro, Texas)
- DL Kaleb Morris, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Mary G. Montgomery (Semmes, Ala.)
- OT Charles Humphrey, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs., Bearden (Memphis, Tenn.)
- TE Adam Land, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., A. Crawford Mosley (Panama City, Fla.)
- CB Camron Brown, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs., Valdosta (Valdosta, Ga.)
- S Antavius Watts, 6-foot-0, 185 lbs., Carver (Columbus, Ga.)
- S Kolby Barrett, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., Baylor School (Alcoa, Tenn.)
- OT Dylan Steen, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs., St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, Fla.)
- LB Maurice Jones, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs., Dr. Phillips (Orlando, Fla.)
- OT Jayden Ross, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs., Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Miss.)
- TE Luke Hutchinson, 6-foot-3.5, 235 lbs., MBA (Nashville, Tenn.)
- S Jax Pope, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Buford, Georgia