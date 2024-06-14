Recruiting Rundown: Mississippi State Will Host Official Visitors this Weekend
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football is just over two months away from opening up the Jeff Lebby era at Davis Wade Stadium. A lot of change is coming to not only MSU but the entire college football world as conference realignment is rampant.
Texas and Oklahoma will join the Southeastern Conference, and the Pac-12 will be eliminated. Recruiting has also changed immensely in this new era of college football.
The official visit season usually comes in late November and the weeks before signing day. However, MSU will host several official visits this summer, including an impressive weekend lineup.
It will be a busy weekend for the State coaching staff. Let us take a look at a few intriguing prospects who will be on campus.
Jaylan Morgan
Morgan will be on campus this weekend and has already made a pair of SEC visits to Florida and Ole Miss. The Rockvale, TN native is a talented player who has offers from the top schools in the country.
The 4-star likely wants to stay in the South as every school he has visited is in the SEC, including a planned visit to Georgia next weekend. The 6-0 180-pound safety hold offers from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, etc.
It will be hard for the Bulldogs to pull Morgan, but getting him to campus for a visit is a good start.
Ladarian Clardy
Another talented out-of-state safety will be on campus this weekend. Clardy is from Pensacola, Fla., and Escambia High School.
The four-star prospect has made a couple of visits this summer to Florida State and UCF. Clardy had an impressive junior campaign in the secondary, as the 5-11 175-pound safety racked up 57 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions.
Clardy has numerous offers, notably from Florida, Georgia, Miami, and Arkansas. He also plans to visit Ole Miss and Miami this summer.
State cornerbacks coach Corey Bell is from Florida and has spent many years coaching in the state. MSU could use those ties to land the talented safety.
Micah Jones
Lebby has made it apparent that he will heavily emphasize recruiting the state of Mississippi. Jones is a Madison, Miss. native and plays at football powerhouse Madison Central High School.
Jones is a tight-end prospect as MSU begins to heavily emphasize recruiting big men after Mike Leach notoriously did not. The 3-star prospect visited Arkansas earlier this month.
The 6-5, 245-pound tight end has all the tools for the modern tight end, with receiver-like speed and the ability to slide down and help the offensive line. He holds numerous offers, notably from LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, and Alabama.
State will likely push for a commitment, and Jones might make the call.
Josiah Clemons
Another big in-state prospect will make the two-hour drive from Clinton, Miss, to Starkville. Clemons plays his high school ball at Clinton Christian, and while he plays for a small school, he has SEC size.
The 3-star prospect is listed as 6-7 335 pounds, which likely means he fits in at the tackle position in college. Despite his size, he possesses the quickness needed and has violent hands. Both will be critical as he moves to college football.
Clemons holds offers from Louisiana, Memphis, Southern Miss, and Toledo. Like Jones, if State pushes for a commitment, it will likely happen.