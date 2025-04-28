Revolving door may not slow down until season starts for Bulldogs

Cowbell Corner

Andy Hodges

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State lost another transfer requiring fans to look at the roster to see who he was.

Tre Wright got into the portal over the weekend. Wherever he lands will be his third school in three seasons after starting at Memphis beforeing transferring to the Bulldogs.

Injuries limited his time and the only game where he saw action was the opener against Arizona State. Wright was reportedly one of the fastest players on the team but has decided to move on for whatever reasons.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has seen 30 players leave the team for a variety of reasons. We never know if they were looking for greener pastures or were encouraged to go somewhere else.

Depth was a problem last year in a 2-10 season. Most of this offseason has been spent trying to put together a better roster this year. It's the way of college football these days, it seems.

Transfer Tracker

Heading Out:

WR Creed Whittemore -> Utah

WR JJ Harrell -> Arkansas State

WR Trent Hudson -> Vanderbilt

QB Chris Parson -> Austin Peay

LB TB Hinton -> Alcorn State

LB Ty Cooper -> Tulane

LB John Lewis -> UNLV

DL Gabe Moore -> Nebraska

CB Brice Pollock -> Texas Tech

S Kobi Albert -> UConn

OT Makylan Pounders -> Louisville

CB Khamauri Rogers -> Jackson State

WR Antonio Harmon -> Marshall

LB Javae Gilmore -> Marshall

OL Amari Smith -> Northwest CC

LB Marcus Ross -> Louisiana Monroe

CB Raydarious Jones

S Chris Keys

WR Mario Craver -> Texas A&M

RB Keyvone Lee -> UNLV

QB Michael Van Buren -> LSU

WR Kevin Coleman -> Missouri

OL Jacorey Whitted

OL Jesse Ramil

LB Donterry Russell

DL Mason Clinton -> Southern Miss

OL Malik Ellis

LB Josaiah Knight

OL Carson Lee

CB Tre Wright

Coming In:

CB Jayven Williams, Kennesaw State

DT Jamil Burroughs, Miami

S Jahron Manning, Old Dominion

DE Red Hibbler, NC State

EDGE Nevaeh Sanders, Northern Illinois

WR Brenen Thompson, Oklahoma

WR Jaron Glover, Michigan State

QB Luke Kromenhoek, Florida State

LB Derion Gullette, Texas

LB Jalen Smith, Tennessee

DL Jaray Bledsoe, Texas

C Koby Keenum, Kentucky

DE Malick Sylla, Texas A&M

RB Fluff Bothwell, South Alabama

DL Darron Reed, Auburn

DL Raishien Thomas, Northern Illinois

DL Will Whitson, Coastal Carolina

CB Dwight Lewis III, Marian College

WR Cam Thompson, Northern Illinois

WR Markus Allen, Eastern Michigan

WR Ayden Williams, Ole Miss

WR Anthony Evans, Georgia

OG Trevor Mayberry, Stanford

OT Jaekwon Bouldin, Purdue

OT Blake Steen, Virginia

TE Sam West, Indiana

TE Max Reese, Eastern Michigan

C Brennan Smith, UTEP

OT Jayven James, Maryland

OT Zechariah Owens, Colorado

