Revolving door may not slow down until season starts for Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State lost another transfer requiring fans to look at the roster to see who he was.
Tre Wright got into the portal over the weekend. Wherever he lands will be his third school in three seasons after starting at Memphis beforeing transferring to the Bulldogs.
Injuries limited his time and the only game where he saw action was the opener against Arizona State. Wright was reportedly one of the fastest players on the team but has decided to move on for whatever reasons.
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has seen 30 players leave the team for a variety of reasons. We never know if they were looking for greener pastures or were encouraged to go somewhere else.
Depth was a problem last year in a 2-10 season. Most of this offseason has been spent trying to put together a better roster this year. It's the way of college football these days, it seems.
Transfer Tracker
Heading Out:
WR Creed Whittemore -> Utah
WR JJ Harrell -> Arkansas State
WR Trent Hudson -> Vanderbilt
QB Chris Parson -> Austin Peay
LB TB Hinton -> Alcorn State
LB Ty Cooper -> Tulane
LB John Lewis -> UNLV
DL Gabe Moore -> Nebraska
CB Brice Pollock -> Texas Tech
S Kobi Albert -> UConn
OT Makylan Pounders -> Louisville
CB Khamauri Rogers -> Jackson State
WR Antonio Harmon -> Marshall
LB Javae Gilmore -> Marshall
OL Amari Smith -> Northwest CC
LB Marcus Ross -> Louisiana Monroe
CB Raydarious Jones
S Chris Keys
WR Mario Craver -> Texas A&M
RB Keyvone Lee -> UNLV
QB Michael Van Buren -> LSU
WR Kevin Coleman -> Missouri
OL Jacorey Whitted
OL Jesse Ramil
LB Donterry Russell
DL Mason Clinton -> Southern Miss
OL Malik Ellis
LB Josaiah Knight
OL Carson Lee
CB Tre Wright
Coming In:
CB Jayven Williams, Kennesaw State
DT Jamil Burroughs, Miami
S Jahron Manning, Old Dominion
DE Red Hibbler, NC State
EDGE Nevaeh Sanders, Northern Illinois
WR Brenen Thompson, Oklahoma
WR Jaron Glover, Michigan State
QB Luke Kromenhoek, Florida State
LB Derion Gullette, Texas
LB Jalen Smith, Tennessee
DL Jaray Bledsoe, Texas
C Koby Keenum, Kentucky
DE Malick Sylla, Texas A&M
RB Fluff Bothwell, South Alabama
DL Darron Reed, Auburn
DL Raishien Thomas, Northern Illinois
DL Will Whitson, Coastal Carolina
CB Dwight Lewis III, Marian College
WR Cam Thompson, Northern Illinois
WR Markus Allen, Eastern Michigan
WR Ayden Williams, Ole Miss
WR Anthony Evans, Georgia
OG Trevor Mayberry, Stanford
OT Jaekwon Bouldin, Purdue
OT Blake Steen, Virginia
TE Sam West, Indiana
TE Max Reese, Eastern Michigan
C Brennan Smith, UTEP
OT Jayven James, Maryland
OT Zechariah Owens, Colorado