Ricky Johnson emerging as key piece in Mississippi State’s WR room
Blake Shapen has had some pretty good receivers to throw to in his collegiate career.
At Baylor, his leading receivers were Tyquan Thonton and Monaray Baldwin and last year at Mississippi State he had Kevin Coleman Jr., Mario Craver and Kelly Akharaiyi (who was recently picked up by the Arizona Cardinals).
But the current wide receivers on Mississippi State’s roster are the best he’s been around.
“This is definitely the most talented room that I’ve been a part of,” Shapen said. “Last year we were really talented, but it’s pretty crazy to think that you can grow from last year and have an even better room. We retained a few of them like Jordan Mosley, Ricky Johnson, Frisco McGee, guys like that. Then you add Anthony Evans and Brennan Thompson. We just have depth, and especially in this league, you want to be able to plug in guys whenever you need them.”
That’s high praise coming from a player who is about to play his sixth season of college football. But the wide receivers share the same feeling, especially ones who around last season like Johnson, a redshirt freshman, who had two catches for nine yards (all against Arkansas).
“Last year there were some ups and downs and maybe a little selfishness,” Johnson said after Tuesday’s practice. “This year we’re more complete as a group. We’ve got everything, route running, speed, blocking, big bodies, small bodies, whatever you need. We’re a more versatile group.”
Johnson is helping with that versatility. He was an outside receiver last season and spent the spring and summer working as a slot receiver. But he also added Tuesday that he’s taking some reps at an outside position.
“We’re just rotating through,” he said. “There’s no set depth chart yet, so everyone’s getting reps.”
Those reps, both now and in the offseason, have paid off for Johnson. During his preseason press conference, assistant coach Chad Bumphis highlighted Johnson has making the biggest gains on the field.
“I think Ricky has taken the biggest step from year one to year two,” Bumphis said. “Unbelievable as far as maturity. Obviously, we know he can play. He looks incredible.”
(Note: Pretty sure Bumphis was referring to his play on the field as “incredible” but could very well have been talking about Johnson’s hair, which looks awesome.)
Whether this group of wide receivers ends up being the best group Shapen has played with will be start to be determined in 17 days. His quickness to praise the receivers speaks volumes about his level of confidence in the receivers.
And the receivers aren’t slow to reciprocate that praise back to Shapen.
“It makes me feel good, more confident, and it makes me trust him even more. I know he trusts me, too,” Johnson said when asked about Shapen’s comments before adding a comment about Shapen’s arm strength. “Blake’s been slinging it. He hit a couple of deep balls today.”
It sounds like Shapen may end up hitting Johnson with a couple of deep balls during the season, which is certain to bring a smile to Bulldog fans everywhere.