SEC play is here ๐Ÿค˜



๐Ÿˆ Texas vs. Mississippi State

๐Ÿ“ Saturday, Sept. 28 | 3:15 PM CT

๐Ÿ“ DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

๐Ÿ“บ SEC Network

Presented by American Airlines pic.twitter.com/3HB4Ngnhws