Week Five of the college football season is upon us and that means the full SEC season is starting to take shape.
After last week saw Tennessee dominate Oklahoma in Norman, another conference showdown takes place in Tuscaloosa with Alabama hosting Georgia in one of the most anticipated games of the season.
For Mississippi State things don't get any easier as the Bulldogs travel to Austin to take on the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.
What does the rest of the SEC football schedule look like and what are the odds on those games?
Check them all out below.
SEC Teams Off This Week: Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Vanderbilt
11:00 a.m. CT: Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss (ABC/ESPN+)
Point spread: Ole Miss -17.5
Total: 53.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 90.8% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Ole Miss 41, Kentucky 13
2:30 p.m. CT: No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn (ABC/ESPN+)
Point spread: Oklahoma -2.5
Total: 45.5
ESPN FPI: Oklahoma 57.4% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Auburn 24, Oklahoma 21
2:30 p.m. CT: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M in Arlington, TX (ESPN)
Point spread: Texas A&M -4
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Texas A&M 56.0% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Texas A&M 27, Arkansas 24
3:15 p.m. CT: Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas (SEC Network)
Point spread: Texas -39.5
Total: 62.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 98.1% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Texas 52, Mississippi State 10
6:30 p.m. ET: No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama (ABC/ESPN+)
Point spread: Georgia -2
Total: 48.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 66.0% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Alabama 23, Georgia 20
6:45 p.m. CT: South Alabama at No. 14 LSU (SEC Network)
Point spread: LSU -20.5
Total: 65.5
ESPN FPI: LSU 78.5% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: LSU 45, South Alabama 17
