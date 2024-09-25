5 Stats That Show How Dominant Texas’ Defense Has Been
If Mississippi State’s football team was a ship, it’d be sailing into a storm that’s on the horizon.
The Bulldogs face two of the most dominant teams in back-to-back games beginning with Saturday’s game against No. 1 Texas in Austin. After a bye, the Bulldogs will travel to Athens, Ga. to face No. 2 Georgia.
And Texas hasn’t played just FCS and Group of 5 schools (cough…Ole Miss…cough).
The Longhorns have one of the best wins of the season when they beat then-No. 10 Michigan 31-12 without allowing any touchdowns. The Longhorns’ defense is a big reason why they’re ranked No. 1 and it’s been a dominant unit all season.
Here are five stats that show just how dominant Texas’ defense has been through four games:
2
That’s the number of touchdowns scored by Texas opponents this season and neither of them were scored by No. 12 Michigan.
211.8
That’s the number of yards allowed per game and is fifth-best in FBS. Only Tennessee, Ohio State, Indiana and Georgia have allowed fewer yards per game than the Longhorns.
And, yes, I’m just as surprised as you to see Indiana on that list.
42
That is the difference in points per game between the Longhorns and their opponents. Texas is averaging 47.5 points per game while allowing its opponents just 5.5 ppg.
21.82
That is the third down conversion percentage for offenses facing Texas. It’s the fourth-best rate in FBS.
4
That’s the total number of trips opposing offenses have made into the red zone against the Longhorns. Of those four trips, only two results in points scored and both times were field goals.