Week 7 SEC Football Betting Odds: ESPN FPI Predictions & Expert Game Picks
Week 6 was one of those weeks of college football that will be long discussed. Mississippi State was off to enjoy the craziness from afar while upsets were had all across college football and certainly in the SEC.
How do some of the nation's best teams play a week after all of that went down?
Below is the SEC football schedule for Week 7 along with betting information, ESPN FPI odds, and my pick for each game.
South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama (11 a.m. CT)
Spread: Alabama -21
Total: 50.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 91.1% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Alabama 42, South Carolina 20
No. 21 Missouri at UMass (11 a.m. CT)
Spread: Missouri -27.5
Total: 54.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 95.2% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Missouri 45, UMass 14
No. 1 Texas vs. No 18 Oklahoma (2:30 p.m. in Dallas)
Spread: Texas -14.5
Total: 50.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 85.0% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Texas 34, Oklahoma 14
Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia (3:15 p.m. CT)
Spread: Georgia -34
Total: 53.5
ESPN FPI: Georgia 95.2% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Georgia 45, Mississippi State 7
Florida at No. 8 Tennessee (6:00 p.m. CT)
Spread: Tennessee -16
Total: 55.5
ESPN FPI: Tennessee 86.9% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Tennessee 38, Florida 7
No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU (6:30 p.m. CT)
Spread: Ole Miss -3.5
Total: 63.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 67.8% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: LSU 34, Ole Miss 31
Vanderbilt at Kentucky (6:45 p.m. CT)
Spread: Kentucky -14
Total: 46.5
ESPN FPI: Kentucky 68.6% chance to win
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 17