Week 7 SEC Football Betting Odds: ESPN FPI Predictions & Expert Game Picks

A big time rivalry game and bounce back opportunities highlight Week 7 in the SEC

Nick Shepkowski

Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Burn Jr. (0) is sacked by Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons (11) during the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Burn Jr. (0) is sacked by Texas Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons (11) during the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 6 was one of those weeks of college football that will be long discussed. Mississippi State was off to enjoy the craziness from afar while upsets were had all across college football and certainly in the SEC.

How do some of the nation's best teams play a week after all of that went down?

Below is the SEC football schedule for Week 7 along with betting information, ESPN FPI odds, and my pick for each game.

South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama (11 a.m. CT)

Spread: Alabama -21
Total: 50.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 91.1% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Alabama 42, South Carolina 20

No. 21 Missouri at UMass (11 a.m. CT)

Spread: Missouri -27.5
Total: 54.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 95.2% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Missouri 45, UMass 14

No. 1 Texas vs. No 18 Oklahoma (2:30 p.m. in Dallas)

Oklahoma celebrates beating Texas in the 2024 Red River Rivalr
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables poses for a photo wearing the Golden Hat Trophy after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Spread: Texas -14.5
Total: 50.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 85.0% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Texas 34, Oklahoma 14

Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia (3:15 p.m. CT)

Spread: Georgia -34
Total: 53.5
ESPN FPI: Georgia 95.2% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Georgia 45, Mississippi State 7

Florida at No. 8 Tennessee (6:00 p.m. CT)

Spread: Tennessee -16
Total: 55.5
ESPN FPI: Tennessee 86.9% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Tennessee 38, Florida 7

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 13 LSU (6:30 p.m. CT)

Spread: Ole Miss -3.5
Total: 63.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 67.8% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: LSU 34, Ole Miss 31

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (6:45 p.m. CT)

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia scrambles in the upset win over Alabam
Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) scrambles against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Spread: Kentucky -14
Total: 46.5
ESPN FPI: Kentucky 68.6% chance to win

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Kentucky 31, Vanderbilt 17

