Dan Mullen Trolls Old SEC Rivals in His Own Top 25 Rankings
Mississippi State football fans remember Dan Mullen with mostly fond memories. Mullen was the coach for the Bulldogs’ most successful season this century, guiding a Dak Prescott-led team to a No. 1 ranking and ended with a 10-3 record.
Mullen’s tenure in Starkville was very successful with just two losing seasons (2009 and 2016) and a 5-2 record in bowl games. So, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Mullen looks back at his time in Starkville fondly, too.
And based on his Week 6 Top 25 rankings, there are definitely some lingering emotions. Here’s his Top 25 and look closely and notice A) who’s No. 25 and B) who isn’t on the list at all:
That’s a pretty wild Top 25 ranking right there.
Mississippi State fans won’t be mad about it, though. Mullen has Ole Miss, who is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Poll, ranked 25th. And did you notice who wasn’t on the list? Just so happens to be the Rebels’ opponent this week, LSU (who is ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll).
That’s not as crazy as having Pittsburgh, Indiana, Iowa State and BYU all ranked ahead of Alabama and Georgia, though.
Look, I think Mullen made this list and laughed the entire time he made it. I would. In fact, I love this. I love the pettiness of putting Ole Miss at No. 25 and leaving out LSU entirely. And there’s some (albeit stretched) logic for some of his more outlandish choices.
But this is the type of thing that makes college football awesome.