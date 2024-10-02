Cowbell Corner

SEC Football Defensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?

Who was each SEC team's Defensive MVP for September? Rich Cirminiello's list includes a young Mississippi State DB who's emerging into a Starkville star.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State may rank last in SEC scoring D, but the group is still playing hard for first-year coordinator Coleman Hutzler.

The fact that Starkville is home to the SEC's top two tacklers means, well, the defense is on the field way too much... but also that the unit has willing playmakers. Let's celebrate MSU's top defenders from September and see how they stack up versus the rest of the league's defensive stars.

Every SEC Team's Defensive MVP of September

Alabama: LB Jihaad Campbell

Campbell has a team-high 32 tackles while earning PFF's third highest grade among all FBS linebackers.

Arkansas: S TJ Metcalf

Metcalf has played the most snaps on the Hogs D and is one of just two SEC players with three picks.

Auburn: ED Jalen McLeod

Underrated McLeod leads the Tigers in tackles and TFLs, and is tied with Keldric Faulk with three sacks.

Florida: CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Gators need a few more defenders like Marshall to correct a pass defense that's struggling.

Georgia: LB Smael Mondon Jr.

Heart and soul leader of a Dawg defense that'll operate with something to prove in October.

Kentucky: DT Deone Walker

Elite interior lineman anchoring a unit allowing just 78 rushing yards per game.

LSU: ED Bradyn Swinson

Breakout Tiger star has five sacks and 19 total pressures through five games.

Mississippi State: S Isaac Smith

Smith is the SEC tackling leader despite missing last week's Texas game with an injury. He has 51 stops in four games to remain just ahead of teammate Stone Blanton.

After showing hints of his potential as a rookie, Smith has really taken off as a defensive leader in Year 2.

Missouri: DT Chris McClellan

After two seasons in Gainesville, the 6-4, 325-pound McClellan is emerging at Mizzou.

Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman

Stutsman has a team-high 36 tackles to lead a defense allowing only 2.6 yards per carry.

Ole Miss: LB Chris Paul Jr.

Paul took his game to a new level in September, making 37 stops, seven tackles for loss, and grading second among all FBS linebackers, according to PFF.

South Carolina: ED Kyle Kennard

Kennard has helped spark South Carolina's pass rush with league-highs in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5).

Tennessee: CB Jermod McCoy

Plenty of good choices on this deep Vol D, but McCoy has been dynamite in coverage since transferring from Oregon State.

Texas: CB Jahdae Barron

Barron is the physical and emotional leader of a Texas D giving up seven points per game.

Texas A&M: ED Nic Scourton

Scourton showed in September why he'll be one of the top edge rushers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Vanderbilt: LB Langston Patterson

The captain and Nashville native leads Vanderbilt with 29 tackles.

SEC Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?

Published
Rich Cirminiello
RICH CIRMINIELLO

Home/Football