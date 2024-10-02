SEC Football Defensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?
Mississippi State may rank last in SEC scoring D, but the group is still playing hard for first-year coordinator Coleman Hutzler.
The fact that Starkville is home to the SEC's top two tacklers means, well, the defense is on the field way too much... but also that the unit has willing playmakers. Let's celebrate MSU's top defenders from September and see how they stack up versus the rest of the league's defensive stars.
Every SEC Team's Defensive MVP of September
Alabama: LB Jihaad Campbell
Campbell has a team-high 32 tackles while earning PFF's third highest grade among all FBS linebackers.
Arkansas: S TJ Metcalf
Metcalf has played the most snaps on the Hogs D and is one of just two SEC players with three picks.
Auburn: ED Jalen McLeod
Underrated McLeod leads the Tigers in tackles and TFLs, and is tied with Keldric Faulk with three sacks.
Florida: CB Jason Marshall Jr.
Gators need a few more defenders like Marshall to correct a pass defense that's struggling.
Georgia: LB Smael Mondon Jr.
Heart and soul leader of a Dawg defense that'll operate with something to prove in October.
Kentucky: DT Deone Walker
Elite interior lineman anchoring a unit allowing just 78 rushing yards per game.
LSU: ED Bradyn Swinson
Breakout Tiger star has five sacks and 19 total pressures through five games.
Mississippi State: S Isaac Smith
Smith is the SEC tackling leader despite missing last week's Texas game with an injury. He has 51 stops in four games to remain just ahead of teammate Stone Blanton.
After showing hints of his potential as a rookie, Smith has really taken off as a defensive leader in Year 2.
Missouri: DT Chris McClellan
After two seasons in Gainesville, the 6-4, 325-pound McClellan is emerging at Mizzou.
Oklahoma: LB Danny Stutsman
Stutsman has a team-high 36 tackles to lead a defense allowing only 2.6 yards per carry.
Ole Miss: LB Chris Paul Jr.
Paul took his game to a new level in September, making 37 stops, seven tackles for loss, and grading second among all FBS linebackers, according to PFF.
South Carolina: ED Kyle Kennard
Kennard has helped spark South Carolina's pass rush with league-highs in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5).
Tennessee: CB Jermod McCoy
Plenty of good choices on this deep Vol D, but McCoy has been dynamite in coverage since transferring from Oregon State.
Texas: CB Jahdae Barron
Barron is the physical and emotional leader of a Texas D giving up seven points per game.
Texas A&M: ED Nic Scourton
Scourton showed in September why he'll be one of the top edge rushers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Vanderbilt: LB Langston Patterson
The captain and Nashville native leads Vanderbilt with 29 tackles.
