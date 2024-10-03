Cowbell Corner

SEC Football Week 6: Betting Info, TV Listings, ESPN FPI Projections and Picks

Which SEC team should go into Week 6 of the season on upset alert?

Nick Shepkowski

Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; A pylon features an SEC logo during the Texas Longhorns game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; A pylon features an SEC logo during the Texas Longhorns game against Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Mississippi State gets a week off after what has been a difficult start to the 2024 college football season which includes a loss at formerly top-rated Texas last weekend.

It's another big weekend of SEC football with five in-conference games this weekend and another team hosting a tough in-state opponent.

Who from the SEC should on upset alert this weekend?

See the schedule of Week 6 SEC games, get TV and betting information as well as ESPN Football Power Index odds and predictions below.

SEC Teams Off This Week: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Texas

11:00 a.m. CT: No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M (ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5
Total: 48.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 51.5% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Missouri 24, Texas A&M 20

2:30 p.m. CT: Auburn at No. 5 Georgia (ABC)

Point spread: Georgia -23.5
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Georgia 91.2% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Georgia 41, Auburn 14

2:30 p.m. CT: No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina (ESPN)

Point spread: Ole Miss -9
Total: 53.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 75.3% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 21

3:15 p.m. CT: No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

Point spread: Alabama -22.5
Total: 54.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 92.1% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Alabama 41, Vanderbilt 10

6:30 p.m. CT: No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (ABC)

Nico Iamaleava throws a pass for Tennessee against Oklahoma in 2024
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) drops back to pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tennessee Volunteers at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Point spread: Tennessee -13.5
Total: 58.5
ESPN FPI: Tennessee 82.0% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Tennessee 34, Arkansas 21

6:45 p.m. CT: UCF at Florida (SEC Network)

Billy Napier coaches the Florida Gators in a 2024 contest at Mississippi Stat
Sep 21, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier stands on the sidelines during the first quarter of a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Point spread: UCF -2.5
Total: 61.5
ESPN FPI: Florida 51.4% chance of victory

Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Florida 27, UCF 24

After last week I can't help but think UCF was a bit exposed and I can't help but think for at least one afternoon Florida is able to sort of put it together to top an in-state program it should tower over.

