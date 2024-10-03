SEC Football Week 6: Betting Info, TV Listings, ESPN FPI Projections and Picks
Mississippi State gets a week off after what has been a difficult start to the 2024 college football season which includes a loss at formerly top-rated Texas last weekend.
It's another big weekend of SEC football with five in-conference games this weekend and another team hosting a tough in-state opponent.
Who from the SEC should on upset alert this weekend?
See the schedule of Week 6 SEC games, get TV and betting information as well as ESPN Football Power Index odds and predictions below.
SEC Teams Off This Week: Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, and Texas
11:00 a.m. CT: No. 9 Missouri at No. 25 Texas A&M (ABC/ESPN+)
Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5
Total: 48.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 51.5% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Missouri 24, Texas A&M 20
2:30 p.m. CT: Auburn at No. 5 Georgia (ABC)
Point spread: Georgia -23.5
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Georgia 91.2% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Georgia 41, Auburn 14
2:30 p.m. CT: No. 12 Ole Miss at South Carolina (ESPN)
Point spread: Ole Miss -9
Total: 53.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 75.3% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Ole Miss 31, South Carolina 21
3:15 p.m. CT: No. 1 Alabama at Vanderbilt (SEC Network)
Point spread: Alabama -22.5
Total: 54.5
ESPN FPI: Alabama 92.1% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Alabama 41, Vanderbilt 10
6:30 p.m. CT: No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas (ABC)
Point spread: Tennessee -13.5
Total: 58.5
ESPN FPI: Tennessee 82.0% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Tennessee 34, Arkansas 21
6:45 p.m. CT: UCF at Florida (SEC Network)
Point spread: UCF -2.5
Total: 61.5
ESPN FPI: Florida 51.4% chance of victory
Nick Shepkowski's Pick: Florida 27, UCF 24
After last week I can't help but think UCF was a bit exposed and I can't help but think for at least one afternoon Florida is able to sort of put it together to top an in-state program it should tower over.