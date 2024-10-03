SEC Football Freshman of the Month: Who's Mississippi State's Candidate?
The future is now in Starkville.
After Blake Shapen suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the Florida loss, Mississippi State handed the ball to prized recruit Michael Van Buren Jr. He'll have a shot over the next seven games to padlock the QB job for the next three years.
However, the Bulldogs' best true freshman of September doesn't throw passes... he catches them. And he makes plays on special teams. No one recruits, develops, and turns loose young stars better than the SEC. Here are each league team's top rookie of the opening month.
Alabama: WR Ryan Williams
Electrifying Georgia game stamped Williams as the favorite for the 2024 Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
Arkansas: RB Braylen Russell
Punishing runner has rushed for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Auburn: WR Cam Coleman
Mega-recruit has made nine catches for 212 yards and a TD while dealing with a shoulder injury.
Florida: QB DJ Lagway
Sure, it was against Samford, but Lagway's lone start sent a clear signal of his seismic potential.
Georgia: S KJ Bolden
Five-star Bolden has played 170 snaps and is already a key member of the DB rotation.
Kentucky: CB Terhyon Nichols
In spot duty, Nichols is laying the groundwork with a couple of pass breakups.
LSU: RB Caden Durham
Durham has risen to the top of the depth chart in Baton Rouge with 374 yards from scrimmage and five total TDs.
Mississippi State: WR Mario Craver
Craver has already paid dividends on offense and special teams for the Bulldogs. The speedy four-star recruit has nine receptions for 238 yards and two TDs, adding a score on a blocked punt fumble recovery.
It'll be fun watching the chemistry develop between the two rookies, Craver and MVB at quarterback.
Missouri: RB Kewan Lacy
Dallas native ranks fourth on Mizzou with 69 yards on 11 carries.
Oklahoma: DT Jayden Jackson
Sooner gem has already logged 150 tackles and seven stops in the first four games.
Ole Miss: DT William Echoles
The future is bright for Echoles who has flashed off the bench in run defense.
South Carolina: ED Dylan Stewart
Stewart has quickly emerged as one of the nation's most explosive and disruptive young edge rushers.
Tennessee: CB Boo Carter
Early blowouts gave future stars, like Carter, a chance to log valuable reps.
Texas: ED Colin Simmons
Simmons has been a beast off the edge, bagging a team-high four sacks and earning a wicked PFF pass rush grade of 90.2.
Texas A&M: QB Marcel Reed
Reed has filled in exceptionally well for injured Conner Weigman, accounting for eight TDs without a pick.
Vanderbilt: DT Glenn Seabrooks III
Seabrooks has earned quality minutes off the bench, making 11 tackles and his first career pick.
SEC Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?
SEC Football Defensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Mississippi State?