Mississippi State's Bye Week: A Chance for Injured Players to Heal and Return

The Bulldogs' bye week offers a chance for injured players to recover and return to action for the upcoming games

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) is helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the Florida Gators during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Isaac Smith (2) is helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury against the Florida Gators during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Mississippi State Football's Goal for The Bye Week: Get Healthy

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football and Tennessee Titans’ Jeffery Simmons each have a similar goal for this week: get healthy.

Simmons is recovering for a torn ligament in his left elbow and Mississippi State’s list of injured players is filled with key players hoping the extra week gets them back on the field.

Safety Isaac Smith missed last week’s game against Texas, but is third in the nation in total tackles. He’s one of the most impactful players listed on last week’s availability report (outside of quarterback Blake Shapen, of course).

But other names such as  Chris Keys Jr. (safety), Kalvin Dinkins (defensive line), Kedrick Bingley-Jones (defensive line), Traveon Wright (cornerback) and DeAgo Brumfield (cornerback) all missed last week’s game.

One of the goals for Mississippi State this is week is to do just that.

“Getting our legs back being fresh and being fast next Saturday in Athens is going to be absolutely critical,” Lebby said.

Redshirt freshman Trevion Williams echoed that sentiment during his Wednesday media session.

“Just get our bodies back right,” he said when asked about goals for the by week.

One name that will most likely still miss time after the bye week is running back Keyvone Lee, who Lebby said will miss a significant amount of time after an injury earlier this season.

