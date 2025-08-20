Cowbell Corner

The Daily Bark: Breaking down Mississippi State's RB depth chart

Mississippi State’s run game looks primed for a breakout in 2025. Here’s why the Bulldogs could eclipse 2,000 rushing yards this season.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (21) runs the ball against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Making predictions about Mississippi State for the upcoming season is difficult.

With 80 percent of the roster consisting of first or second year players (and there’s more first-years than second-years), saying you’re certain about a prediction regarding the Bulldogs requires having a lot of faith in what you predict will actually happen.

With that said, here’s one prediction that will come true: Mississippi State’s net total rushing yards will eclipse 2,000.

It’s clear the Bulldogs are going to try and run the ball more this season. Look at the offensive line additions they made between the end of spring practices and the start of the 2025 preseason. The line got a whole lot bigger and better.

Combine that with the talent at running back Mississippi State has, plus the benefits a strong run game can have on an offense with fast wide receivers, it’s obvious the Bulldogs will have the opportunity to make the above prediction come true.

And to reinforce the belief in the above prediction, Mississippi State’s defensive players have had glowing reviews for the running backs.

“This year’s run game is going to be very explosive,” new Bulldog defensive back Jahron Manning said after Tuesday’s practice.

“The running backs are very deep with great guys—Fluff, Johnny Booth, Seth coming back from injury, Kolin,” Zakari Tillman said. “Everyone in that room is really good.”

The running backs also drew praise from coach Jeff Lebby after the second preseason scrimmage.

“Davon and Fluff, Colin did some good things. Johnny did some good things,” Lebby said. “I thought all four of those backs had a pretty solid day and were productive.”

The tougher prediction to make is who will gain all of those yards.

To make that prediction even more difficult to make, Mississippi State’s best position group is at running back. So, answering that prediction requires an educated guess about how the Bulldogs’ running back depth chart looks like ahead of next week’s game against Southern Miss.

To find out that answer, though, you’ll have to watch The Daily Bark.

But here’s a list of the running backs on Mississippi State’s 2025 roster, listed alphabetically, as a compendium to the above video.

Mississippi State Running Backs

Davon Booth, Gr., 5-10, 205 lbs.
2024: 152 runs, 759 yards, 5 TD

Fluff Bothwell, So., 5-10, 230 lbs.
2024 (at South Alabama): 111 runs, 832 yards, 13 TD

Johnnie Daniels, Sr., 5-10, 200 lbs.
2024: 108 runs, 540 yards, 4 TD

Seth Davis, Rs-So., 5-7, 190 lbs.
2024: Missed season due to injury.
2023: 59 runs, 359 yards, 1 TD

Xavier Gayten, So., 6-0, 205 lbs.
2024: 8 runs, 115 yards, 1 TD

Geron Johnson, Fr., 5-11, 195 lbs.
2024 (HS): 1,507 yards, 19 TD

Kolin Wilson, Fr., 5-9, 190 lbs.
HS Career: 4,500 yards, 60 TD; 500 receiving yard, 3 TD

