The good and bad news for Mississippi State in latest availability report
Are you the type of person that wants to hear the good news or the bad news first?
I prefer to go “bad-good”, so the ending is at least somewhat positive and that’s how we’ll proceed with the latest Student-Athlete Availability Report for Saturday's game at Kyle Field.
Bad News
According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Mississippi State tackle Albert Reese IV is “unlikely to play at Texas A&M on Saturday.”
Reese was listed as doubtful in Thursday night’s Student-Athlete Availability Report. The senior tackle left last Saturday’s game against No. 15 Tennessee in the third quarter with an apparent upper body injury.
He never came back into the game. The strip sack returned for a touchdown by the Volunteers came after Reese left the game.
Thamel’s report, plus Reese’s designation as “doubtful” makes it seem like he won’t be playing this weekend, which is a big loss to the offensive line.
Jayvin James and Jimothy Lewis Jr. were the two offensive tackles at the end of the Tennessee game, but considering the levels of success that brought last week, the Bulldogs may try a different lineup.
Good News
While Reese is trending towards not playing, two players were listed in the initial availability report are trending towards playing Saturday.
Isaac Smith remained listed as questionable to face Texas A&M in Thursday’s availability report, but linebacker Derion Gullette and wide receiver Brenen Thompson did not appear on the report.
That means Gullette and Thompson will be playing for Mississippi State.
Thompson’s status is the best news Mississippi State fans could get.
Last week against Tennessee, Thompson only had one deep, downfield chance that bounced off of his hands in the first half. Thompson was not on the field for the second half of the game.
Having Thompson on the field is game-changing. His elite speed requires defenses to have multiple players on the lookout for a deep pass attempt, usually with a safety playing high so Thompson can’t get behind them.
That opens the door for easier run plays for Mississippi State and frees up the coverage of the other receivers.
Against Texas A&M, the Bulldogs need as much help as they can get. The Bulldogs are heavy underdogs and need the game-changing ability of Thompson.
Having Smith back will help, too. Smith wasn’t on the field for Tennessee’s game-tying drive nor the overtime play. If Smith is on the field, maybe the Volunteers’ drive doesn’t end in a field goal, or maybe he tackles DeSean Bishop in overtime.
Or maybe everything plays out exactly the same.
Either way, having two of its best players on the field against the Aggies will certainly help Mississippi State.