The people have spoken: Mississippi State brings back interlocking helmet logo
Dear Mississippi State football fans,
Take a victory lap. Y’all did it.
Mississippi State will wear white helmets with the interlocking MSU logo this season.
The university announced the football program will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic "Snow Bowl" when it hosts Tennessee on September 27. The look will “pay tribute” to the 2000 Mississippi State team that defeated Texas A&M 31-31 in overtime in the independence Bowl. The game against the Volunteers will also be a white out game at Davis Wade Stadium.
But that shouldn’t matter to you, the Bulldog fan that has been asking for the team to rock the iconic logo. The groundswell of support for the Bulldogs to wear the interlocking MSU logo was too much to be ignored.
It certainly wasn’t ignored by those of us holding up cameras to record the same press conference from five different angles. (Hey, we all got our own YouTube channels.)
However, I’ll be honest. Initially, I didn’t expect the interlocking MSU logo to appear on any helmets this season. There was more than enough fan support, though, that after thinking about the logistics involved with having a one-off helmet…my expectations grew more favorable.
Whether or not the decision to use the interlocking logo was made before or after the fans on social media began calling for the team to use the logo this season, it is happening.
The helmet logo was already included in a recent update of EA College Football 26 and it does look good. Personally, I don’t hate the “State” script logo. But the interlocking logo brings a unique and different look.
Is it better? I don’t know. Fashion and “what looks good” isn’t my forte. But if enough of the fan base is asking for the interlocking logo to the point all of my social media timelines (at one point) were full of posts about how much better the interlocking logo is than the script logo, then I’m not about to stand in the way.
This news coincides with a report from 247Sports about Mississippi State extending its uniform contract with Adidas until 2030. The report also states there is a NIL compensation component to the contract.
Are the two announcements connected? Nothing publicly or official has been stated about a connection, but it’s unlikely Mississippi State would make this decision without any involvement from the company responsible for making its uniforms.
That’s not a bad thing. Just an observation mixed with a little bit of speculation.
Now maybe the fans can get Adidas to redesign the Bulldogs’ uniforms and make the interlocking logo a permanent fixture on the team’s uniforms.