Three former Mississippi State football players headed to NFL Pro Bowl

Mississippi State hasn’t quite reestablished itself as D-Line University, but two of its graduates are doing their part to maintain that status.

Defensive tackles Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons are two of the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. That statement is now supported by the pair being selected to the AFC Pro Bowl roster that was announced Tuesday.

Additionally, quarterback Dak Prescott was selected as one of the NFC’s three quarterbacks.

Coincidentally, all three of their teams are eliminated from playoff contention. That means Jones, Prescott and Simmons will all be participants in the Pro Bowl barring any injury or opt outs.

Simmons is having one of his best seasons as a pro. Through Week 16, Simmons has 58 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, eight QB hits, 1 forced fumble and three pass deflections. He also has a one-yard receiving touchdown.

Simmons also missed one game earlier this season with an injury.

Jones isn’t having as great as season as he has in recent years, but that’s a team-wide trend for the Chiefs. He has 24 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks and one pass deflection.

Prescott has quietly put together another season that would put him into the MVP conversation if the Cowboys fielded a halfway decent defense this season.

Prescott is completing 68.5 percent of his passes (378-552) for 4,175, which is only four yards behind the league leader, Matthew Stafford. He also has 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Here are the complete AFC and NFC Pro Bowl Rosters:

AFC

Quarterback Josh Allen (Bills)

Justin Herbert (Chargers)

Drake Maye (Patriots)

Running back De'Von Achane (Dolphins)

James Cook (Bills)

Jonathan Taylor (Colts)

Fullback Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

Receiver Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

Nico Collins (Texans)

Zay Flowers (Ravens)

Courtland Sutton (Broncos)

Tight end Brock Bowers (Raiders)

Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Offensive tackle Joe Alt (Chargers)

Garett Bolles (Broncos)

Dion Dawkins (Bills)

Guard Quinn Meinerz (Broncos)

Quenton Nelson (Colts)

Trey Smith (Chiefs)

Center Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)

Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (Texans)

Maxx Crosby (Raiders)

Myles Garrett (Browns)

Interior linemen Zach Allen (Broncos)

Chris Jones (Chiefs)

Jeffery Simmons (Titans)

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (Broncos)

Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers)

T.J. Watt (Steelers)

Inside/Middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans)

Roquan Smith (Ravens)

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)

Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)

Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)

Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety Jalen Ramsey (Steelers)

Strong Safety Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)

Derwin James (Chargers)

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Punter Jordan Stout (Ravens)

Placekicker Cameron Dicker (Chargers)

Return specialist Chimere Dike (Titans)

Special teamer Ben Skowronek (Steelers)

NFC

Quarterback Sam Darnold (Seahwks)

Dak Prescott (Cowboys)

Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions)

Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Receiver Puka Nacua (Rams)

George Pickens (Cowboys)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)

Tight end George Kittle (49ers)

Trey McBride (Cardinals)

Offensive tackle Penei Sewell (Lions)

Trent Williams (49ers)

Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Guard Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)

Tyler Smith (Cowboys)

Joe Thuney (Bears)

Center Drew Dalman (Bears)

Cam Jurgens (Eagles)

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)

DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks)

Micah Parsons (Packers)

Interior defensive linemen Jalen Carter (Eagles)

Leonard Williams (Giants)

Quinnen Williams (Cowboys)

Outside linebacker Brian Burns (Giants)

Jared Verse (Rams)

Byron Young (Rams)

Inside/Middle linebacker Zack Baun (Eagles)

Jack Campbell (Lions)

Cornerback Cooper DeJean (Eagles)

Jaycee Horn (Panthers)

Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles)

Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Free safety Kevin Byard (Bears)

Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)

Strong safety Budda Baker (Cardinals)

Punter Tress Way (Commanders)

Placekicker Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Kick returner Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks)

Special Teamer Luke Gifford (49ers)

Long snapper Jon Weeks (49ers)

