Three former Mississippi State football players headed to NFL Pro Bowl
In this story:
Mississippi State hasn’t quite reestablished itself as D-Line University, but two of its graduates are doing their part to maintain that status.
Defensive tackles Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons are two of the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. That statement is now supported by the pair being selected to the AFC Pro Bowl roster that was announced Tuesday.
Additionally, quarterback Dak Prescott was selected as one of the NFC’s three quarterbacks.
Coincidentally, all three of their teams are eliminated from playoff contention. That means Jones, Prescott and Simmons will all be participants in the Pro Bowl barring any injury or opt outs.
Simmons is having one of his best seasons as a pro. Through Week 16, Simmons has 58 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, eight QB hits, 1 forced fumble and three pass deflections. He also has a one-yard receiving touchdown.
Simmons also missed one game earlier this season with an injury.
Jones isn’t having as great as season as he has in recent years, but that’s a team-wide trend for the Chiefs. He has 24 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks and one pass deflection.
Prescott has quietly put together another season that would put him into the MVP conversation if the Cowboys fielded a halfway decent defense this season.
Prescott is completing 68.5 percent of his passes (378-552) for 4,175, which is only four yards behind the league leader, Matthew Stafford. He also has 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Here are the complete AFC and NFC Pro Bowl Rosters:
AFC
Quarterback
Josh Allen (Bills)
Justin Herbert (Chargers)
Drake Maye (Patriots)
Running back
De'Von Achane (Dolphins)
James Cook (Bills)
Jonathan Taylor (Colts)
Fullback
Patrick Ricard (Ravens)
Receiver
Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)
Nico Collins (Texans)
Zay Flowers (Ravens)
Courtland Sutton (Broncos)
Tight end
Brock Bowers (Raiders)
Travis Kelce (Chiefs)
Offensive tackle
Joe Alt (Chargers)
Garett Bolles (Broncos)
Dion Dawkins (Bills)
Guard
Quinn Meinerz (Broncos)
Quenton Nelson (Colts)
Trey Smith (Chiefs)
Center
Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)
Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)
Defensive end
Will Anderson Jr. (Texans)
Maxx Crosby (Raiders)
Myles Garrett (Browns)
Interior linemen
Zach Allen (Broncos)
Chris Jones (Chiefs)
Jeffery Simmons (Titans)
Outside linebacker
Nik Bonitto (Broncos)
Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers)
T.J. Watt (Steelers)
Inside/Middle linebacker
Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans)
Roquan Smith (Ravens)
Cornerback
Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)
Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)
Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)
Denzel Ward (Browns)
Free safety
Jalen Ramsey (Steelers)
Strong Safety
Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)
Derwin James (Chargers)
Long snapper
Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)
Punter
Jordan Stout (Ravens)
Placekicker
Cameron Dicker (Chargers)
Return specialist
Chimere Dike (Titans)
Special teamer
Ben Skowronek (Steelers)
NFC
Quarterback
Sam Darnold (Seahwks)
Dak Prescott (Cowboys)
Matthew Stafford (Rams)
Running back
Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions)
Christian McCaffrey (49ers)
Bijan Robinson (Falcons)
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)
Receiver
Puka Nacua (Rams)
George Pickens (Cowboys)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)
Tight end
George Kittle (49ers)
Trey McBride (Cardinals)
Offensive tackle
Penei Sewell (Lions)
Trent Williams (49ers)
Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)
Guard
Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)
Tyler Smith (Cowboys)
Joe Thuney (Bears)
Center
Drew Dalman (Bears)
Cam Jurgens (Eagles)
Defensive end
Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)
DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks)
Micah Parsons (Packers)
Interior defensive linemen
Jalen Carter (Eagles)
Leonard Williams (Giants)
Quinnen Williams (Cowboys)
Outside linebacker
Brian Burns (Giants)
Jared Verse (Rams)
Byron Young (Rams)
Inside/Middle linebacker
Zack Baun (Eagles)
Jack Campbell (Lions)
Cornerback
Cooper DeJean (Eagles)
Jaycee Horn (Panthers)
Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles)
Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)
Free safety
Kevin Byard (Bears)
Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)
Strong safety
Budda Baker (Cardinals)
Punter
Tress Way (Commanders)
Placekicker
Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)
Kick returner
Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks)
Special Teamer
Luke Gifford (49ers)
Long snapper
Jon Weeks (49ers)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.