Cowbell Corner

Three former Mississippi State football players headed to NFL Pro Bowl

Quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive tackles Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons represent some of the best players at their positions.
Taylor Hodges|
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

In this story:

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State hasn’t quite reestablished itself as D-Line University, but two of its graduates are doing their part to maintain that status.

Defensive tackles Chris Jones and Jeffery Simmons are two of the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. That statement is now supported by the pair being selected to the AFC Pro Bowl roster that was announced Tuesday.

Additionally, quarterback Dak Prescott was selected as one of the NFC’s three quarterbacks.

Coincidentally, all three of their teams are eliminated from playoff contention. That means Jones, Prescott and Simmons will all be participants in the Pro Bowl barring any injury or opt outs.

Simmons is having one of his best seasons as a pro. Through Week 16, Simmons has 58 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, nine sacks, eight QB hits, 1 forced fumble and three pass deflections. He also has a one-yard receiving touchdown.

Simmons also missed one game earlier this season with an injury.

Jones isn’t having as great as season as he has in recent years, but that’s a team-wide trend for the Chiefs. He has 24 tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks and one pass deflection.

Prescott has quietly put together another season that would put him into the MVP conversation if the Cowboys fielded a halfway decent defense this season.

Prescott is completing 68.5 percent of his passes (378-552) for 4,175, which is only four yards behind the league leader, Matthew Stafford. He also has 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Here are the complete AFC and NFC Pro Bowl Rosters:

AFC

Quarterback

Josh Allen (Bills)
Justin Herbert (Chargers)
Drake Maye (Patriots)

Running back

De'Von Achane (Dolphins)
James Cook (Bills)
Jonathan Taylor (Colts)

Fullback

Patrick Ricard (Ravens)

Receiver

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)
Nico Collins (Texans)
Zay Flowers (Ravens)
Courtland Sutton (Broncos)

Tight end

Brock Bowers (Raiders)
Travis Kelce (Chiefs)

Offensive tackle

Joe Alt (Chargers)
Garett Bolles (Broncos)
Dion Dawkins (Bills)

Guard

Quinn Meinerz (Broncos)
Quenton Nelson (Colts)
Trey Smith (Chiefs)

Center

Creed Humphrey (Chiefs)
Tyler Linderbaum (Ravens)

Defensive end

Will Anderson Jr. (Texans)
Maxx Crosby (Raiders)
Myles Garrett (Browns)

Interior linemen

Zach Allen (Broncos)
Chris Jones (Chiefs)
Jeffery Simmons (Titans)

Outside linebacker

Nik Bonitto (Broncos)
Tuli Tuipulotu (Chargers)
T.J. Watt (Steelers)

Inside/Middle linebacker

Azeez Al-Shaair (Texans)
Roquan Smith (Ravens)

Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez (Patriots)
Derek Stingley Jr. (Texans)
Patrick Surtain II (Broncos)
Denzel Ward (Browns)

Free safety

Jalen Ramsey (Steelers)

Strong Safety

Kyle Hamilton (Ravens)
Derwin James (Chargers)

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik (Jaguars)

Punter

Jordan Stout (Ravens)

Placekicker

Cameron Dicker (Chargers)

Return specialist

Chimere Dike (Titans)

Special teamer

Ben Skowronek (Steelers)

NFC

Quarterback

Sam Darnold (Seahwks)
Dak Prescott (Cowboys)
Matthew Stafford (Rams)

Running back

Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions)
Christian McCaffrey (49ers)
Bijan Robinson (Falcons)

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk (49ers)

Receiver

Puka Nacua (Rams)
George Pickens (Cowboys)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions)

Tight end

George Kittle (49ers)
Trey McBride (Cardinals)

Offensive tackle

Penei Sewell (Lions)
Trent Williams (49ers)
Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers)

Guard

Chris Lindstrom (Falcons)
Tyler Smith (Cowboys)
Joe Thuney (Bears)

Center

Drew Dalman (Bears)
Cam Jurgens (Eagles)

Defensive end

Aidan Hutchinson (Lions)
DeMarcus Lawrence (Seahawks)
Micah Parsons (Packers)

Interior defensive linemen

Jalen Carter (Eagles)
Leonard Williams (Giants)
Quinnen Williams (Cowboys)

Outside linebacker

Brian Burns (Giants)
Jared Verse (Rams)
Byron Young (Rams)

Inside/Middle linebacker

Zack Baun (Eagles)
Jack Campbell (Lions)

Cornerback

Cooper DeJean (Eagles)
Jaycee Horn (Panthers)
Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles)
Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Free safety

Kevin Byard (Bears)
Antoine Winfield Jr. (Buccaneers)

Strong safety

Budda Baker (Cardinals)

Punter

Tress Way (Commanders)

Placekicker

Brandon Aubrey (Cowboys)

Kick returner

Rashid Shaheed (Seahawks)

Special Teamer

Luke Gifford (49ers)

Long snapper

Jon Weeks (49ers)

DAWG FEED:

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football