Three Offensive Keys to a Mississippi State Win Over Vanderbilt

The Mississippi State offense has been lackluster to say the least since the injury of quarterback Kamario Taylor. Here is what the Bulldogs must do to shake off the losing streak.

Mississippi State’s glaring problem is at the quarterback position over the past four games. The ability to sustain drives and produce productive drives has evaporated.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) grabs the facemask of Mississippi State Cougars quarterback Parker "Billy" Puckett (15) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finding Capable QB

The Bulldogs have three options at the quarterback position heading into the contest against Vanderbilt. Two of the three have seen snaps this season in Billy Puckett and AJ Swann. The third option is Jaden Rashada who has the potential to see playing time this week.

Swann was injured during the Texas game last Saturday. However, Swann has the possibility of earning some snaps this week. Last week, Swann was accurate with the football going 12 of 15 for 97 yards in the 31-3 loss to the Longhorns. Swann’s status is currently up in the air on whether or not he sees the field Saturday.

Billy Puckett has had difficulty under center at the quarterback spot for the Bulldogs this season. Puckett has seen a number of snaps this season and has thrown the ball well. The problem in the Oklahoma game was two costly turnovers that Puckett committed.

Rashada has two seasons of eligibility with the Bulldogs and could be called into service this weekend. Rashada has the arm strength to fit the ball into tight coverages. He maneuvers around in the pocket well and can escape the pocket should protection break down.

No matter who is under center, turnovers and protecting the football has to be near the top of the priority list this week.

Own The Line of Scrimmage

The second key to finally shaking off the snide is what was stated above: protecting the quarterback. Mississippi State having Vanderbilt on the schedule could be coming at the perfect time this weekend.

The Commodore defensive line has problems rushing the passer. Through the eight games that the Commodores have played this season, the defense has generated 16 sacks. Mississippi State being able to protect the quarterback this week is vital to getting a win over the Commodores.

Mississippi State Cougars Head Coach Jeff Lebby during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Make Vandy Pay For Bad Decisions

Throughout the college football season, the Vanderbilt Commodores have a knack of turning the football over.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs’ offense must take advantage of the mistakes the defense can force against Vanderbilt. Anthony Evans III has hauled in over 600 receiving yards this season and found the end zone five times.

The Vanderbilt game is a perfect time for the Bulldogs to get right. However, it will not be easy, and this weekend will answer questions for both teams.

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