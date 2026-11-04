Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt Ticket Prices Drop Before Homecoming

Mississippi State’s homecoming game against Vanderbilt arrives during a week of campus events, including Thursday’s Homecoming Palooza on George Perry Street, Friday’s True Maroon Trek run and walk, and the NPHC step show. The resale market, meanwhile, has made the football game one of the weekend’s less expensive attractions.

TickPick’s event page displayed seats starting at $25 for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt when checked, while Vivid Seats’ most recent accessible listing showed $28 with fees included, refreshed October 29. Those are advertised prices from different checks, and the final cost will depend on the listing available at checkout.

Mississippi State athlete Jayytee Taylor (22) stands on the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For context, $25 is less than a lot of fans will pay to park and grab lunch on game day. The Bulldogs and Commodores kick off at 3:15 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium on SEC Network.

Mississippi State’s Homecoming is the cheapest SEC ticket left

No other SEC game left on Mississippi State’s schedule comes close. Auburn visits on Nov. 14 with tickets starting at $36 on TickPick, while the Egg Bowl trip to Ole Miss on Nov. 27 starts at $119, nearly six times the price of homecoming.

Only the Nov. 21 matchup with FCS Tennessee Tech costs less, starting at $13. On the flip side, Vivid Seats said just 3% of its inventory remained, which suggests most fans who wanted in bought early. TickPick still showed 3,594 tickets available, though, and that deep pile of leftovers is what keeps pushing the floor lower.

TickPick’s average listing sat at $100.63, which means a good seat still costs real money. The bargain is strictly at the get-in level, where patient buyers are winning, and the price could slide a little further if the Bulldogs’ quarterback situation stays murky through Friday.

Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels cheerleaders cheer during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby’s losing streak is driving prices down

The early-season buzz looked very different. Davis Wade Stadium seats 60,311, and Mississippi State drew 60,417 fans for both Missouri and Alabama while the Bulldogs were still unbeaten. The smallest crowd of the year came in the opener, when 48,771 showed up for Louisiana-Monroe, and homecoming could test that number.

As it stands, the Bulldogs have dropped four straight, and quarterback Kamario Taylor is out for the season with a toe injury. AJ Swann, his replacement, left the Texas game with an arm injury, and Vanderbilt arrives with five straight losses of its own. Two struggling teams on a Saturday afternoon with a TV option is a tough sell, homecoming or not.

Then again, the stakes are bigger than the price suggests. The Bulldogs need two wins in their last four games to reach bowl eligibility, and with Tennessee Tech still to come, a homecoming win would put them on the doorstep.

Oct 24, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts during warm ups prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lebby, meanwhile, is leaning into the return to Starkville after two road trips in three weeks. “Yeah, those guys understand, man, we’re going home,” Lebby said.

Prices can move quickly as sellers adjust inventory before kickoff, and the displayed get-in figure should not be mistaken for a guaranteed final checkout price.

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