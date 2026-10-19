Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor Cracks Top 10 in Heisman Trophy Rankings

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor is still making noise in the Heisman Trophy race despite the Bulldogs’ recent struggles. Taylor sits at No. 7 in On3’s latest Heisman Trophy poll, keeping him among the nation’s leading contenders even after an injury forced him to miss Mississippi State’s shutout loss to LSU.

The ranking highlights just how impressive Taylor’s start to the 2026 season has been. However, with the Bulldogs coming off consecutive defeats and preparing for a crucial home matchup against Oklahoma, both Taylor and Mississippi State face an important stretch that could determine how the rest of their seasons unfold.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) reacts with Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) after the game at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor’s Heisman Case Remains Strong

Through five games this season, Taylor has thrown for 1,450 yards, 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also thrown at least three touchdown passes in every game he has played, establishing himself as one of the SEC’s most productive quarterbacks.

Taylor’s performances helped Mississippi State open the season with four consecutive victories, including two road wins against Power Four opponents. His ability to generate explosive plays quickly elevated him into the Heisman conversation and gave the Bulldogs unexpected momentum.

He also made program history early in the campaign, becoming the first Mississippi State quarterback in digitally available records dating to 1985 to record at least 17 passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown across the opening three games of a season.

Those numbers help explain why Taylor remains No. 7 in On3’s Heisman poll despite missing the LSU game. His production before the injury established a strong foundation, although maintaining his position will likely require more standout performances once he returns.

Injury and Mississippi State’s Recent Losses Complicate the Race

Taylor suffered a turf toe injury during Mississippi State’s comeback victory over Missouri in Week Four. He played through the injury against Alabama the following week, but the Bulldogs lost 56-23, and Taylor was unable to return to the field for the LSU matchup.

Without their starting quarterback, Mississippi State struggled offensively against the Tigers. Redshirt freshman Billy Puckett threw for 121 yards and recorded an interception and a fumble as the Bulldogs fell 31-0.

The defeat marked Mississippi State’s second consecutive loss after its 4-0 start, raising questions about whether the team can maintain its early-season momentum.

For Taylor, the injury creates a challenge in the Heisman race. Other contenders will continue accumulating statistics while he recovers, meaning every missed game could affect his standing.

Oklahoma Game Could Be Crucial for Taylor’s Heisman Hopes

Mississippi State’s upcoming home game against Oklahoma offers a potential opportunity for Taylor to strengthen his candidacy if he is cleared to play.

A strong performance against a quality opponent could remind voters why he entered the season as a serious Heisman contender. It would also give the Bulldogs a chance to stop their losing streak and restore confidence in their offense.

Taylor has already demonstrated that he can produce at a high level. The challenge now is returning healthy and sustaining that production against SEC and nonconference competition.

Taylor’s No. 7 position in On3’s Heisman poll confirms that his early-season performance has earned national attention. But with an injury to overcome and Mississippi State searching for answers after two straight losses, the next few weeks could define his season.

Sign up to our free Mississippi State on SI newsletter for daily updates on all things Bulldogs.