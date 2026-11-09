Three Things We Learned From Mississippi State's Loss to Vanderbilt

The last time Vanderbilt left Starkville with a football win, Richard Nixon was in his first term and Davis Wade Stadium was simply called Scott Field.

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea and the Commodores rewrote that piece of history on Saturday night, holding on for a 25-23 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs after a two-point try fell incomplete in the final minute.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Jordan Matthews (6) celebrates after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss dropped Mississippi State to 4-5 overall and 2-5 in SEC play, stretching the losing streak to five games after a September that had Starkville buzzing. Here are three things learned from a night the Bulldogs would sooner forget.

1. Clark Lea snapped a Starkville drought that dated to 1971

Vanderbilt hadn't beaten Mississippi State anywhere since October 2004, and the Bulldogs had won five straight meetings in the series. The Commodores also arrived without an SEC win this season and riding a five-game losing streak of their own.

In other words, Mississippi State ran into a desperate opponent and let it hang around long enough to believe. Lea pointed to that effort in his postgame press conference.

"This team, to the last second, every blade of grass," Lea said. "We played the way that we want to play at Vanderbilt."

2. Brock Taylor made Mississippi State pay for every stall

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Brock Taylor (88) kicks a field goal against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Vanderbilt found the end zone once all night, on Sedrick Alexander's 2-yard run in the second quarter, and kicker Brock Taylor took care of nearly everything else.

Taylor went 6-for-6 on field goals from 38, 36, 22, 54, 34 and 55 yards, setting a Vanderbilt school record and accounting for every one of the Commodores' second-half points.

Granted, the Bulldogs' defense deserves credit for turning several Vanderbilt possessions into field goal tries. At the same time, Taylor's 55-yarder with under two minutes left pushed the lead to eight and meant a late Mississippi State touchdown would only get the Bulldogs to a two-point try.

3. Jeff Lebby's margin for error has disappeared

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby now needs two wins in the final three games to reach bowl eligibility. Auburn (5-4, 3-4 SEC) visits at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14, FCS opponent Tennessee Tech comes to town on Nov. 21, and Ole Miss waits on Black Friday.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback AJ Swann (17) hands the ball to running back Fluff Bothwell (24) during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt looked like the most winnable SEC game left on the schedule, which makes the result sting even more for a coach who is 3-20 in conference play across three seasons.

To add insult to injury, the final snap came down to a call Lebby liked. He nearly burned a timeout before the two-point attempt, then let it ride, and quarterback AJ Swann's pass sailed over the head of Marquis Johnson in the back of the end zone.

"I was about to use the timeout, and then I saw the picture and I loved the picture for the play," Lebby said. "I thought we had exactly what we wanted. Obviously, I haven't seen the replay of it yet, but it's exactly what we wanted. Didn't end up making the play."

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