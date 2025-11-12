TV channel, odds and projections for Mississippi State's road game vs. Missouri
Saturday night’s game in Missouri could feature two SEC teams starting true freshman at quarterback.
Missouri really has no choice but to start freshman Matt Zollers considering their other two quarterbacks are injured.
Mississippi State’s situation isn’t as clear. Senior Blake Shapen left last week’s game against Georgia and did not return. Freshman Kamario Taylor finished the game at quarterback and did lead two touchdown drives.
Shapen also did not practice Monday, according to coach Jeff Lebby. The second-year coach did say that if Shapen is healthy, he’ll start.
“We'll be evaluating him as we move through the week,” Lebby said about Shapen. “If he's truly healthy, he'll start. It's all about him being healthy.”
The first signs of who will start for the Bulldogs will come Wednesday night when the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report is released.
If Shapen’s listed probable or questionable, then there’s a good chance he’ll be able to play Saturday. If he’s listed as doubtful, then start expecting for Taylor to get the start.
It presents a dilemma for Missouri in its preparations for Saturday’s game, but they’re adjusting.
“There is a game plan for both of those guys, so it won't matter who goes out there,” Missouri linebacker Khalil Jacobs said. “We've just got to be our standard and execute the way we're supposed to.”
The awkwardness of the situation has also led to an awkward betting line for Mississippi State and Missouri (see below).
The Tigers remain favored to win, but some of the numbers are rather interesting (like the spread odds). Luckily for Missouri, their offense isn’t reliant on its quarterback rather its SEC-best rushing attack.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri
- Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC)
- When: 6:45 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2
- Last Meeting: Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20 (November 23, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Georgia, 41-21
- Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 Texas A&M, 38-17
Odds, Projections, Spread, Totals
SP+ Projection
Projected Winner: Missouri
Projected Margin: 11.4
Win Probability: 76 percent
Projected Score: 33-22
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Missouri: -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
Mississippi State: +230
Missouri: -285
Total
Over: 51.5 (-110)
Under: 51.5 (-110)