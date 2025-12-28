Extra reps, extra value: How bowl practices are helping Mississippi State

Nearly a month ago on selection Sunday was when word first came out Mississippi State could go bowling.

If enough other teams opted out of their bowl games, the Bulldogs would get an invite and there was never any doubt it would be accepted.

All of the troubles that result from going to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and forcing coach Jeff Lebby to wear multiple different hats (game planning, recruiting, retention, hiring, etc.) are worth it.

On the surface bowl games don’t mean much. It’s just a win and schools pocket some extra cash. But there are significant benefits to playing in a bowl game for a team like Mississippi State.

“I think the biggest is just some of these guys getting all these extra reps,” Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said. “I think there's been great development in the weight room, 15 extra lifts that we wouldn't have been able to get as a team.

“All the extra meetings, but the reps on the field, guys like obviously Kamario (Taylor), but some of these young guys offensively, guys like Gracen Harris and Frisco (Magee) and Bull Mitchell that you didn't see get a lot of work have gotten a ton of work.

“They've shown up. That's been fun to watch because these guys got a bunch of ability, but they hadn't gotten a ton of work. So, if their number gets called in the bowl game, I think they'll be ready to roll.”

Another benefit is the chance to get some of the newest Bulldogs some experience on the practice field. Three signees have been participating with Mississippi State as it prepares for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: tight end Zayion Cotton, edge Micah Nickerson and safety Bralan Wommack, the highest-rated signee in the class.

“It was hard being able to get that done, but we did,” Lebby said. “They've been a part of practice, which has been really good, and they'll go with us, but obviously won't be able to play in the game.”

They’ll get to experience what a bowl game is like but won’t be able to play in the game. But that experience alone is beneficial to young players.

There’s also some benefit to the older players, especially seniors who a month ago thought their collegiate careers were over. Informing them they had more game to play was a special experience for Lebby.

“Incredibly satisfying, and that was really the message last night, is to go in this thing the right way,” Lebby said. “We've got this great opportunity. It's like I told these guys, we got a great chance. We got a choice to make, and what we do is we go get ready to play. We'll keep talking about that, but guys like Nic Mitchell, like Albert Reese, Jacoby Jackson, Zico, Brenen Thompson, and J-Man (Jahron Manning), Brylo (Brylan Lanier), like the list goes on. And wanting to be able to go finish the right way for these guys would be special.”

Mississippi State will make the trek east to Charlotte, N.C. on Monday ahead of Friday’s game against Wake Forest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

