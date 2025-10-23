Updated odds, predictions for No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State
Mississippi State’s three-game losing streak has been especially hard since the Bulldogs had opportunities to win at least two of those games.
But now the Bulldogs will try and end the losing streak and get coach Jeff Lebby’s first SEC win on Saturday when No. 22 Texas rolls into Davis Wade Stadium.
"There's without a doubt something to that," Lebby said on Monday. "I know for me and for us in this building, there's been zero talk of last year. That's not this year's football team. You think about improvement, how much better, the way we're playing the game right now, it's not even the same spectrum.
"So that's the stress for our guys is there's a lot of noise from what I've been told and through text messages that I receive, they're incredibly supportive. I'm like, guys, we're four and three, we're two plays away from being six and one. We're not, we've lost those games, we've been on the wrong side of them. I'm focused on this team."
"What's happened has happened, all right? But the guy sitting in this meeting room every single day, it's night and day. And there's been an unbelievable amount of improvement. And now we do, we need to find a way to go win the game. And that's a very real thing. Finding ways to get better every week, that's what good football teams do. I do think that we've gotten better from week one to right now. We got a great football team coming in here Saturday. Man, all is gonna get right in the world if we'll find a way to go win one."
The Longhorns are favored to win, a trend for Mississippi State that won’t change this season, but the odds have gotten tighter.
FanDuel Sportsbook’s spread for the Bulldogs and Longhorns dropped two points to 7.5 on Tuesday and has remained there through Thursday.
We may see the spread continue to decrease, but unless half of the Longhorns’ defense ends up injured the Bulldog won’t be favored.
Game Information
- Who: No. 22 Texas Longhorns (5-2, 2-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3, 0-3 SEC)
- When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Texas leads the all-time series 3-2
- Last Meeting: Texas 35, Mississippi State 13 (September 28, 2024)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 23-21
- Last time out, Longhorns: def. Kentucky, 16-13 OT
Odds, Spread and Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Texas: -7.5 (-105)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
Texas: -290
Mississippi State: +235
Total
Over: 44.5 (-120)
Under: 44.5 (-102)
SP+ Prediction
Projected winner: Texas
Projected margin: 7.2
Win probability: 67%
Projected score: 27-20