Mississippi State’s Latest Collapse Could Force a Conversation Nobody Wants to Have

Mississippi State football is approaching another disappointing crossroads, and questions are beginning to surface about whether head coach Jeff Lebby could be facing a shortened leash in Starkville. After opening the season 4-0, the Bulldogs have dropped four consecutive games, bringing back an uncomfortable pattern that has become familiar during Lebby’s tenure.

For the second straight season, Mississippi State has started 4-0 before falling to 4-4. The latest collapse has been especially concerning on offense, where the Bulldogs have struggled to find consistency and generate points. With the team's postseason hopes fading, the question is becoming harder to avoid: Could Mississippi State be preparing for a coaching change?

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby’s October Struggles Are Becoming Impossible to Ignore

One of the most troubling statistics surrounding Lebby is his record in October. The Bulldogs' head coach is now 0-10 during the month of October in his Mississippi State tenure, a stretch that raises serious questions about the program's ability to maintain momentum.

The offensive production has been even more alarming. Mississippi State is averaging just 1.36 points per quarter over its last 11 quarters. An offense that looked like one of the team's biggest strengths early in the season has suddenly become a unit searching for answers.

Losing starting quarterback Kamario Taylor for the season was a significant setback. However, AJ Swann's season ending injury against Texas and uncertainty surrounding running back Fluff Bothwell have created even more questions about what the Bulldogs can put on the field moving forward.

Injuries are part of football, but the coaching staff also has to evaluate the decisions being made on the field. The way key players are being used, the offensive approach and the team's ability to adjust when adversity strikes deserve serious examination.

Could Mississippi State Look Outside the Program?

If Mississippi State ultimately decides to move in a different direction, the coaching search could include several experienced Group of Five candidates.

Names such as Bronco Mendenhall (New Mexico), Jeff Traylor (UTSA) and Jason Candle (Toledo) could become part of the conversation. Each would represent a different direction for a program looking to rebuild its identity and compete more consistently in the SEC.

There is also a recent example of an internal transition worth considering. When Lebby left Oklahoma following the 2023 season, the Sooners turned to Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley to share offensive coordinator responsibilities. Mississippi State could consider a similar approach if it wanted to make changes without immediately hiring a new head coach.

Still, replacing Lebby would be a significant decision, and the administration would need to determine whether the program's problems are primarily related to injuries, personnel, coaching or a combination of all three.

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs Head Coach Jeff Lebby during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rest of the Season Could Decide Lebby's Future

Mississippi State's College Football Playoff hopes are effectively gone, but the Bulldogs still have something important to play for: bowl eligibility.

The remaining schedule presents a difficult challenge, especially with the offense struggling and the quarterback situation uncertain. Lebby needs to show that he can stabilize the team, develop answers and prevent another season from slipping completely away.

A coaching change is not guaranteed, and Mississippi State could give Lebby more time to establish the program he envisioned when he arrived. However, another late-season collapse would only intensify the pressure.

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