Versatile Morton CB Taking Patient Approach to Recruiting Process

In a recruiting cycle where some prospects are sprinting from junior days to top‑eight lists to official‑visit schedules, Morton (Miss.) standout Dolph McDonald is moving at his own pace. And it seems to fit him.

McDonald did a little bit of everything for Morton last season throwing for over 500 passing yards, more than 600 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and a team‑leading five interceptions. That versatility helped him land as Rivals’ No. 23 cornerback in the 2027 class and the No. 8 player in Mississippi.

But even with that kind of profile, he’s not rushing into anything.

“Last year went good, I thought,” McDonald said to Maroon and White Daily. “I was just playing corner and I thought I covered well. Now I am just working on my craft, staying patient and working on my reads and things like that.”

That patience is showing up in his recruitment, too. The offers came quickly. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Memphis, Florida and Florida State all offered, but the process hasn’t turned into a whirlwind for him. If anything, he’s still easing into it.

“So far recruiting has been going great,” he said. “I definitely didn’t expect all of that.”

He’s only made one junior day stop, a trip to Mississippi State. He also has an official visit scheduled for June 19. More visits are coming, but he’s not in a hurry to cram his spring calendar.

“I haven’t been on many visits yet but I did go to junior day at Mississippi State,” McDonald said. “That’s been about it. I do want to go visit Memphis, Ole Miss and Arkansas and some others. I am starting to look at official visits and I am talking to coaches about that. I want to take several official visits and visit Tulane, Mississippi State, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan and Ole Miss.”

His early impressions of Mississippi State were strong, especially the way the staff connects with players.

“It was good at Mississippi State and I was talking to the head coach Jeff Lebby and position coach Corey Bell,” he said. “It went great at their junior day, too. I like their program and I like how they run things. I like how their coaches interact with their players there.”

But even with all that interest, McDonald isn’t close to a decision. While other prospects are already mapping out summer commitments, he’s content to let things unfold.

“I want to make my decision during my senior year,” he said. “I want to look at getting a good education and a program not too far from home and a good relationship with the coaches. Right now there’s a lot of schools I like. That’s Tulane, Mississippi State, Auburn, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Kansas State and Ole Miss.”

In a class full of fast‑moving recruitments, McDonald is choosing the long view — steady, deliberate, and on his terms. And for a player with his skill set, he can afford to take his time.