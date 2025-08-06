Dancy returns home to lead Mississippi State defensive ends
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Vincent Dancy has returned to his home state of Mississippi.
After spending a couple of years at Colorado under Deion Sanders, he is now the defensive ends coach for Mississippi State. It's an area the Bulldogs need to improve.
The move comes as State is seeking improvement on defense following a disappointing 2-10 season that saw the team allow an average of 34.1 points per game, among the worst marks in the SEC.
Dancy, a Noxubee County native, described the opportunity as “a dream come true, especially growing up about 30 minutes away.”
“As a high school football player, Mississippi State in this area is huge,” Dancy said Wednesday morning. “Being there every weekend and being able to see these guys run out and play great football, especially defensively, was amazing. It’s been great.”
The Bulldogs have undergone several coaching changes this offseason under Jeff Lebby, who hired both Dancy and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt from Colorado.
Dancy will lead a position group that struggled to generate pass rush last fall, a weakness that contributed to the defense’s overall poor showing.
“I watched last year, but last year doesn’t even matter,” Dancy said. “I don’t even bring it up to the guys.
“I understand how important it is, but it’s not important to these guys because half of these guys weren’t even here last year, including myself. It’s important for us to turn this thing around and generate more pressure on the quarterback.”
Dancy emphasized that the edge rushers, known as “Jacks” in Mississippi State’s system, are versatile enough to play with their hand in the ground as 4-3 defensive ends if necessary.
“They’re big enough and athletic enough,” he said. “[The coaches] did a great job of going out and getting some quality depth at that position.
“We’ve got length, we’ve got guys that are bigger and guys with athleticism because that Jack position requires you to be multiple and dynamic in what you do,” he said.
The Bulldogs targeted experience and depth in the transfer portal, adding players such as Branden Jennings, Mallick Sylla and Navaeh Sanders to the defensive front.
Dancy had good things to say about Jennings in particular.
“The anchor and the bread and butter of the defense,” Dancy said. “The quality of depth that we have at that position is just going to bring the best out of those guys because it’s about competition. Everybody in that room knows that we have a senior-led room.”
Dancy credited veteran defensive line coach David Turner for setting the tone in the trenches.
“It’s been great,” he said. “Everything I expected. Hard-nosed, down to earth, old school coach. That’s what the D-line requires. If you’re going to play up front, you’ve got to be disciplined.
“You’ve got to be willing to strike blocks. You’ve got to be willing to sacrifice. That’s what coach brings every day.”
Pass rush, Dancy said, will be a group effort, not just on the edge but inside as well.
“When we’re talking about pass rush, it’s not just the outside guys it’s the inside guys as well,” he said. “We’re rushing four and I need to know what you like to do because we like to set up different things off the pass rush.
“Those guys have been amazing. The guys that we brought in understand how to get off the ball.”
Dancy’s coaching journey has been shaped by mentors across college football, including Sanders.
“I’ve got to thank (Deion Sanders) for giving me an opportunity to even be at this level,” he said. “If you understand, I came from an HBCU working my way up. I’m very thankful for those opportunities as well.”
After two years in Boulder, the chance to return home was too good to pass up.
“Having a chance to talk to coach Lebby, I wanted to come back home and do something special at home,” he said.
Dancy did not have a previous working relationship with Lebby, though he was aware of Lebby’s offensive reputation.
“It was just a mutual thing,” he said. “I was blessed to get in contact with him and blessed to have a conversation with him and it led to me being here.”
Mississippi State hopes Dancy’s leadership and the influx of new talent will help the defense turn the corner.
“We have to get after the quarterback, we have to generate pressure on the QB and create turnovers,” he said. “That’s who we will be up front. We will be aggressive.
“We will be a bunch of guys chasing the ball every down, every play or else you won’t play. That’s the standard in the room.”
The Bulldogs open the 2025 season Aug. 30 on the road in Hattiesburg, Miss., against Southern Miss in an 11 a.m. game on ESPN.