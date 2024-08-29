WATCH: Blake Shapen Talks New Game Day Experience
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football is entering a new era with Jeff Lebby taking over as the new head coach. Change is not exclusive to the State coaching staff, as many new faces will be making their career debut in maroon and white.
Blake Shapen will be the Bulldogs' starting quarterback on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. He will replace Will Rogers, a four-year starter for MSU. Rogers was an experienced quarterback, but Shapen has plenty of starting experience; he racked up 22 starts at Baylor.
During his time in Waco, he won a Big 12 title and had his best season a year ago, throwing for 2,188 yards, 13 touchdowns, and three interceptions in eight starts. However, it will be his first time inside a new home stadium.
"I am just excited to get the season going," Shapen said. "We have been going against each other for a long time, so I think it is exciting."
Davis Wade Stadium is one of the more unique venues inside college football because of the cowbells. The cowbell is a staple of MSU football dating back decades, and Shapen has heard positive chatter about the over-century-old stadium.
"I think for me it'll be cool cause I have been in the same stadium for four years," Shapen said. "So being able to run out somewhere different, especially here, because I have heard how electric it is."
The Shreveport, La. native will also have five first-time starters protecting him on Saturday. The Bulldogs signed four guys out of the transfer portal to beef up the offensive line, and each guy is expected to start; while it will not be their first career start, it will be the first one as a Bulldogs.
Albert Reese is the lone non-transfer to start on the offensive line, and he will likely get the first snap at right tackle. While experience playing with each other on the offensive line is critical, Lebby and their quarterback have praised the group.
"They have grown together," Shapen said. "When you get in a system for a while, I feel like reps help a lot, especially with confidence."
Last Saturday, the entire team went through a mock game day to familiarize themselves with the routine they would soon undertake. Lebby did not speedwalk through the process and went through all the details.
"We just went through the whole game day," Shapen said. "We went to the hotel Friday. We did the dawg walk and went on the field pregame, just getting a feel for what game day would be like."
Shapen and the entire team have been working countless hours during the offseason to prepare for this season's opener. The senior quarterback explains what he wants to see from his unit against the Colonels.
"Just to put on the field during the game what we do a practice," Shapen said. "We have practiced so many times just to go out there and play, so mostly have fun and go out and execute."