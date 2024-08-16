WATCH: Mississippi State's Shaud Williams is Bringing the Heat to Bulldog Strength and Conditioning
With each new coaching staff typically comes new programs for the betterment of the success of the athletes within that program.
These can typically become a revolving door of faces in college football, and the one in the door now for Mississippi State football is bringing a new realm of experience to the MSU weight room. Shaud Williams is a former Alabama backfield standout, and rushed for over 1,300 yards in his penultimate season in Tuscaloosa. Now, he's bringing the tools he learned at the top of the SEC's rushing charts to Starkville.
Williams had a stint in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and another with a few UFL teams before returning to Andrews, Texas, where he would eventually become the strength and conditioning coach at Andrews High School. From there, the only direction for Williams was up, as he ascended the coaching ranks all the way to Oregon before taking the head strength and conditioning position in Starkville.
Williams spoke briefly with the media on Thursday morning and detailed his philosophy on preparing first year head coach Jeff Lebby's squad to new heights in his inaugural season.
"(One of the biggest things) is just coming in the door and getting those guys to understand that we're not going to ask you to do anything we haven't done ourselves," said Williams. "Playing in this league, knowing how competitive it is, how tough it is, I think they kind of understand how we've got to train."
"We've got to train at a certain level, and it's got to be like that every day," said WIlliams. "You can't take any days off, so I think those guys have done a great job of understanding what it's going to take to compete in this league and how we're going to have to train day in and day out."
With Williams at the head of the order in the weight room, Mississippi State has a coach in that position who has been there, done that and has the t-shirt to prove it. No matter which way it's sliced, having someone that's topped the best conference in college football's rushing charts is rarely a set back.