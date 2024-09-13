Week 3 SEC Football Best Bets: Top Picks, Odds, and Predictions
SEC football has entered week three, and the race to Atlanta is heating up. Mississippi State is looking to bounce back against Toledo after losing to Arizona State last week.
Alabama and LSU head to tough road environments and look to solidify themselves as one the best teams in the conference. Missouri hosts a ranked Boston College team, and the Tigers have a chance to flex their muscles.
Georgia looks to continue its destructing against a struggling Kentucky team. Florida and Texas A&M are two teams trying to find themselves and look to get their first conference win of the season.
Best SEC Football Week Three Bets
#4 Alabama at Wisconsin (+15.5)
Alabama did not look impressive during its win over South Florida last week. The Crimson Tide rarely play out-of-conference road games, especially against a Power Four team.
Wisconsin has not looked great, but the home crowd gives them enough of an edge to cover the spread.
Toledo at Mississippi State (-10.5)
Mississippi State suffered its first loss of the season last week to Toledo. Toledo rushes the ball well, and Mississippi State struggled to stop the run a week ago, which likely made the line this close.
However, Mississippi State gets back on track and scores a lot of points to easily cover the spread.
#16 LSU (-5.5) at South Carolina
LSU lost a heartbreaker to USC in week one, but people are drastically underrating the Tigers. South Carolina had an impressive win over Kentucky last week, and College Gameday will be in Columbia.
However, LSU is too much to handle and covers the spread.
Texas A&M (-3.5) at Florida
Both teams had disappointing losses in week one and got back on track a week ago against inferior teams. Florida is in a desperate spot under head coach Billy Napier, and the home crowd makes it close, but Texas A&M ultimately covers an ugly game.
#1 Georgia (-22.5) at Kentucky
Kentucky looked lost last week against South Carolina, which does not bode well against Georgia. Georgia is the best team in college football, and Kentucky runs out of juice in the second half.
Georgia covers with a dominant second-half performance.
