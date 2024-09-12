Dak Prescott Signs Historic Extension with the Dallas Cowboys: Was It the Right Move?
After a year-long battle, the Dallas Cowboys and former Mississippi State star Dak Prescott agreed on a four-year 240 million dollar extension last Sunday. Many skeptics believed Dak would test the waters in free agency and that the Cowboys were ready to move off the veteran quarterback.
Jerry Jones recently commented on the whole contact saga and said it is not a secret what he needs to see from his quarterback. Jones was referring to Dak's lack of playoff success as he held a 2-5 record in the postseason and implied that was what he needed to see from Dak to give him more confidence.
However, the longtime Cowboy owner put his foot in his mouth by signing Dak to an extension. Prescott will make a large amount of cash, but was it the right career decision? No.
The Haughton, Louisiana native has become enemy number one by the NFL media due to who he plays for. This is not a big deal, but it is when you face that level of scrutiny and have no success in the postseason.
Dak's playoff shortcomings are a significant flaw in his resume, but the Dallas Cowboys have failed to make the playoffs for 30 years. Ownership holds the team back because of its flashy culture and undying loyalty to players they drafted, such as Ezekiel Elliott.
It is not guaranteed that Dak will find more postseason success elsewhere, but he will not win big in Dallas because of the stain on the entire organization.
Since Prescott entered the league in 2016, he has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the NFL, and that will likely never change. As long as he is in Dallas, he will face relentless scrutiny and have to deal with an owner always looking to point the finger.
