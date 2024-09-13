Mississippi State vs. Toledo: Bold Predictions for an Exciting Matchup
Mississippi State suffered its first loss of the season last week to Arizona State but looks to get back on track against Toledo. Before conference play begins next week, Mississippi State must improve in a few areas.
However, Mississippi State cannot overlook a scrappy Toledo team, but a flashy win would be good for the fanbase. What are some bold predictions for Mississippi State’s final game before SEC play?
Mississippi State vs Toledo Bold Predictions
Blake Shapen Will Throw for Over 300 Yards
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen has been impressive the first two weeks of the season. The Baylor transfer has thrown for 515 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions.
Last week against Arizona State, the entire offense struggled in the first half, and a Shapen fumble made matters worse. After a sloppy first half, the offense and Shapen started clicking, scoring 20 points in the second half.
First-year Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby has a dynamic offense, and it has shown flashes. This week, the offense stays consistent all game as Shapen has a big day.
The Defense Will Force Two Turnovers
Mississippi State's defense was a big question mark coming into the season under first-time coordinator Coleman Hutzler. All offseason, players and coaches alike said the defense would force turnovers, and that was their goal.
Last week, the defense failed to stop the run, leading to over 300 rushing yards for Arizona State. This week, the Mississippi State defense comes out with an edge against an inferior opponent and forced several turnovers.
Toledo struggles to push the ball down the field in the air, and Mississippi State will take advantage.
The Special Teams Will Score a Touchdown
Lousiville transfer receiver Kevin Coleman has undoubtedly been the most explosive player on the team for Mississippi State this year. Coleman took a simple hitch play 80 yards against Arizona State and showcased elite speed down the sideline.
The junior also returns punts for Mississippi State and almost scored a couple of times in the week one matchup against Eastern Kentucky. Coleman finally breaks one more tackle and takes a punt return to the endzone against Toledo.
Read More on Mississippi State Bulldogs on SI:
Dak Prescott Signs Historic Extension with the Dallas Cowboys: Was It the Right Move?
Mississippi State’s Chris Jones: Why He’s the NFL’s Best Defender