What can Mississippi State fans expect from Mother Nature this weekend
Mississippi State’s teams are set for another busy weekend.
But instead of everyone staying in Starkville, the Bulldogs are doing a lot of traveling this weekend.
Mississippi State’s baseball and softball teams will remain in town for its weekend scrimmages, but the football team is traveling to College Station, Texas to face No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday.
On Sunday, No. 13 Mississippi State will travel to Fayetteville, Ark. for a match against No. 7 Arkansas, who the Bulldogs currently are tied with at the top of the SEC standings.
Here’s what weather can be expected this weekend in and away from Starkville.
Friday’s Forecast (Starkville)
Mississippi State’s baseball team will continue its fall season with a pair of intrasquad scrimmages on Friday and Sunday.
Friday’s forecast should be fairly well for fans in Starkville. The National Weather Service forecast is “Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.” The weather won’t change much once night falls, with temperatures expected around the low 60s.
Saturday Forecast (College Station)
The National Weather Service forecast for Saturday in College Station, Texas is “sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”
Kyle Field is situated in a northwest-southeast direction, which means wind coming into the stadium can have a positive or negative impact on the ball.
With a 6 p.m. start time, the nighttime forecast will come into play and the National Weather service is predicting weaker winds and clear skies with temperatures around 67 degrees.
There’s no rain or precipitation of any kind in the forecast for Saturday. Humidity levels are expected be around 38 percent.
Starkville Forecast
Mississippi State softball is scheduled to play Game 1 of its Fall World Series at 6:30 p.m. the National Weather Service forecast for Saturday night in Starkville is for mostly clear skies, temperatures around 65 degrees and an east wind at 5-10 m.p.h.
Sunday’s Forecast (Fayetteville)
Sunday’s soccer match between Mississippi State and Arkansas will have a major impact on the rest of this season for both squads.
Luckily, they won’t have to worry too much about the weather conditions.
The forecast for Sunday in northwest Arkansas is “Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.”
It may be a little windy at Razorback Field on Sunday, but the Bulldogs should expect favorable weather conditions.
Starkville Forecast
The Mississippi State baseball is scheduled to play a second intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday and can expect to have similar weather conditions as Friday.