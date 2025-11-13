Cowbell Corner

What does initial availability report tell us about Mississippi State's QB situation?

The Bulldogs are likely to have their starting quarterback available against Missouri, but a key defender has already been ruled out.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen (2) throws the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State is likely to have its starting quarterback available this Saturday, based on the initial Student-Athlete Availability Report issued Wednesday night.

Blake Shapen was listed as probable for Saturday's road game against Missouri.

Mississippi State vs. Missouri, Availability Report, Wednesday
The official definition for players listed as probable is, "Likely to play, barring any setbacks."

So, Shapen's availability is guaranteed but it's likely he'll start at quarterback against the Tigers instead of freshman Kamario Taylor.

Shapen suffered an injury early in the second half of last week's game against Georgia and didn't return. Taylor replaced him and led the Bulldogs on two scoring drives in a 41-21 loss.

A strong portion of the Mississippi State fanbase had already been clamoring for Taylor to get more reps, if not be the new starting quarterback. Wednesday's initial report won't make those fans happy.

However, on a more important note, Mississippi State safety Isaac Smith has already been ruled out for this week's game.

That's a big blow to a defense that needs all the help it can get to stop one of the nation's best rushing attacks.

Additionally, offensive tackle Albert Reese IV was listed as probable to play this weekend. He's missed the last two games and would be extremely helpful in slowing down Missouri's talented pass rush.

We still have three more availability reports to be issued before the Bulldogs and Tigers kickoff Saturday in Columbia, Mo. So, there is still a possibility there's a bit of gamesmanship being played with this report and future reports will tell us something different.

Although, reading through the SEC's official rules for the availability reports, that's a risky bit of gamesmanship. So, maybe not.

Initial Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State

Out

DL Will Whitson
OL Blake Steen
OL Brennan Smith
CB Jett Jefferson
S Isaac Smith

Probable

QB Blake Shapen
OL Albert Reese IV

Missouri

Out

DE Langden Kitchen
QB Sam Horn
K Blake Craig

Doubtful

QB Beau Pribula

Questionable

TE Brett Norfleet

How to Watch: Mississippi State at Missouri

  • Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC) at Missouri tigers (6-3, 2-3 SEC)
  • When: 6:45 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 3-2
  • Last Meeting: Missouri 39, Mississippi State 20 (November 23, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Georgia, 41-21
  • Last time out, Tigers: lost to No. 3 Texas A&M, 38-17

Odds, Projections, Spread, Totals

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Missouri
Projected Margin: 11.4
Win Probability: 76 percent
Projected Score: 33-22

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Missouri: -7.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +230
Missouri: -285

Total

Over: 51.5 (-110)
Under: 51.5 (-110)

