What is MSU's Most Difficult Home Game? Just a Bulldog Minute
Mississippi State’s first-year coach Jeff Lebby won’t have much time to get the Bulldogs ready for their first SEC game of 2024. The Bulldogs play just three games against Eastern Kentucky, Arizona State and Toledo before hosting Florida to start conference play. Three of those four games will take place in Starkville but are any of them the most difficult home games on MSU’s schedule?
Or do one of the other home games – Arkansas, Texas A&M, UMASS and Missouri – pose a more difficult challenge for the Bulldogs? Cowbell Corner’s Taylor Hodges breaks down which of the Bulldogs’ home games presents the most difficult challenge in today’s Just a Bulldog Minute.
