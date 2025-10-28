Cowbell Corner

What oddsmakers predict will happen when Mississippi State faces Arkansas

The Bulldogs will head to the land of Wal-Mart and Tyson chicken this weekend looking to snap a four-game losing streak in SEC games.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Brylan Lanier (3) reacts with defensive back Kelley Jones (1) after a pass breakup during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Brylan Lanier (3) reacts with defensive back Kelley Jones (1) after a pass breakup during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State’s hope of reaching six wins and going to a bowl game this season are on life support.

The Bulldogs have lost their last four games, all SEC games, and in heart-breaking fashion, too. Two of those losses were overtime games and another was lost on last minute interception.

Mississippi State needs a win, not just for its bowl game aspirations, but also to give the fanbase something to cheer about instead of calling for a coaching change.

“One, thank you for the support, the atmosphere and the energy. And Saturday was as good as it gets,” Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby said Monday when asked about what his message to the upset fans. “You've all heard me talk about how much I appreciate our community and our connection and the passion, the love that people have for Mississippi State. I love that. That's one of the greatest things about our university.

“I hate that (the fans are) not getting to enjoy (wins). My hope is that we have the ability to go take care of business and go get a tough, hard win on the road on Saturday. And then come back home to another great crowd.”

Fortunately, Mississippi State’s opponent this week represents the most winnable SEC game left on its schedule, even if Lebby won’t admit that’s what Arkansas is.

“No, not in the least bit,” Lebby said. “We're playing the best two and six football team in the country this week. They've got a quarterback that is elite at everything that he does. They have played really well offensively. Auburn did a really good job defensively the other day, creating some turnovers. Arkansas struggled in the red zone a little bit.

“But their ability to score and play great offensively is very well documented. And then defensively, they've played better. They haven't been great against the run, but they were better this past week.”

But that doesn’t change the fact the odds for the Bulldogs this week are the best they’ll be the rest of the season.

Game Information: Mississippi State at Arkansas

  • Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4, 0-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-4 SEC)
  • When: 3 p.m., Saturday
  • Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Arkansas leads the all-time series 19-14-1
  • Last Meeting: Arkansas 58, Mississippi State 25 (October 26, 2024)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 22 Texas, 45-38 OT
  • Last time out, Razorbacks: lost to Auburn, 33-24

Odds, Spread and Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State: +4.5 (-112)
Arkansas: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Mississippi State: +158
Arkansas: -192

Total

Over: 67.5 (-110)
Under: 67.5 (-110)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football